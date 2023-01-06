Japanese Woman Spends S$2/Day On Food For 16 Years, Owns 3 Houses By Age 34

Japanese Woman Owns 3 Houses By Age 34 After 16 Years Of Extremely Frugal Living

When we were in our teens, most of us probably tried to save up money to get new sneakers or concert tickets.

For one woman in Japan, however, her goal was a lot more ambitious — to own three houses by the time she turned 34. And she succeeded.

In May 2019, Saki Tamogami purchased her third property at that very age, fulfilling her teenhood dream.

She reportedly did this by living extremely frugally, including wearing only secondhand clothing and spending S$2 (200 yen) on her daily meals.

Japanese woman bought 1st house at age 27

According to SET News, when Ms Saki was 18 years old, she was determined to buy three houses by age 34.

A Japanese report states that she was able to get her first house for about S$100,260 (10 million yen) when she was 27.

At 29, she secured her second house for S$180,4700 (18 million yen). Then, at 34, she accomplished her goal after splashing out S$271,710 (27 million yen) on her third piece of property.

She now makes a cushy living off collecting rent from tenants at all three houses.

Spent no more than S$2 a day on food

In an interview on a Japanese variety show, Ms Saki revealed how she managed to save up to buy so many houses in such a short amount of time.

Ever since she was 18, she would spend no more than S$2 (200 yen) on food every day.

She did this by eating mainly udon with vegetables and getting all the ingredients at discounted prices. The ingredients for each meal should not cost more than S$0.50 (50 yen).

Additionally, Ms Saki refrained from spending money on new clothes and would wear hand-me-downs from others instead.

She even cut her hair and sold it for S$31 (3,100 yen).

Unsurprisingly, Ms Saki admitted that she is very strict when it comes to recording her expenses so she knows exactly where all her money goes.

Wanted to buy houses because of stray cat

Apparently, there is a touching reason behind Ms Saki’s homeowner motivations.

She said that she once adopted a stray cat that accompanied her through a dark period in her life, Mirror Media reported.

As a result, she dreamed of opening her very own cat café so that more felines could be adopted as well.

That ambition of hers has come to pass as well as she opened a cat café on the first floor of her third house.

All the residents in there were strays that she rescued off the streets.

Featured image adapted from Two Eggz via SAYS.