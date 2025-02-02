S’pore badminton player Jason Teh wins Thailand Masters, his 1st international title

S’pore badminton player Jason Teh to get S$24,500 for winning Thailand Masters

Singapore has a new badminton star named Jason Teh, who has won the Thailand Masters.

This is his first international title, won at the eighth time of asking.

Jason Teh beats Thailand Masters final opponent in 3 games

24-year-old Teh was playing in the men’s singles final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday (2 Feb).

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA), his opponent was China’s Wang Zheng Xing.

The Singaporean eventually triumphed 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 over three games, ecstatically whipping off his shirt to reveal his chest tattoo that sported the words “Be Fearless Be Brave”.

Jason Teh was defeated in his last 7 finals

Victory was sweet for Teh, especially since his last seven finals ended in defeat.

To sweeten the win, he will get prize money of US$18,000 (S$24,500).

During the tournament, he also reached a career-high world ranking of No. 30.

He is now the second-highest-ranked men’s singles player in Singapore, with Loh Kean Yew ranked No. 11.

Teh ‘very happy’ to win maiden title

Teh told SBA that he was “very happy” to win his first title despite unforced errors in the third game, with the score delicately poised at 18-18.

He was luckily able to get back on track, and credited his coaches for guiding him to the win.

His coach Vega Nirwanda said he was proud of Teh and glad to be a part of his maiden title, while National Singles Head Coach Kim Ji Hyun said he was “over the moon” at Teh’s breakthrough, adding:

He has been working so hard by himself over the past many months, and his efforts have finally paid off.

President & PM congratulate Jason Teh on Thailand Masters title

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have congratulated Teh on his win over Facebook.

Mr Tharman said his first win would be a “good psychological booster” as he plans for the All England Championships next month.

Mr Wong said Teh’s success was the result of “hard work, perseverance and resilience”, pushing himself to improve despite setbacks.

He also revealed that Teh had chosen to forego his Chinese New Year celebrations to prepare himself for the competition.

His dedication and sacrifices have paid off, earning him his first international badminton title, the PM added.

Also read: Loh Kean Yew tops group, becomes first S’porean male badminton player to progress to Olympic knockouts in 20 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Badminton World Federation and Badmintonphoto via @davidtanphotography on Instagram.