M’sian Who Works In S’pore Killed In JB Accident, Leaves Behind Wife & Daughters

Malaysian Who Works In Singapore Killed In JB Traffic Accident On 23 Nov

A Malaysian father was making his way to Singapore for work when he met with a fatal accident in Johor Bahru (JB) on Thursday (23 Nov).

The JB resident was declared dead at the scene, leaving behind his wife and two daughters aged 22 and 16.

However, the family of the deceased claimed that it’s unclear how the accident happened and is urgently seeking dashcam footage of the accident.

42-year-old father dies in accident near Danga City Mall in JB

According to the deceased’s daughter, Yunice, the accident happened at around 12.30am on Thursday (23 Nov), near a split road directly in front of Danga City Mall.

The deceased, 42-year-old Phang Kok Yong, was reportedly en route to Singapore when the accident happened.

Speaking to China Press, Yunice shared that her father started travelling to and fro Singapore for work exactly two years ago.

Initially, Mr Phang — who works in the house appliance industry — would return to his home in JB and head over to Singapore on Sundays. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Mr Phang recently started making such trips twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

As fate would have it, Mr Phang’s trip home on Wednesday (22 Nov) turned out to be his last.

Choking back tears, Yunice told China Press that her father was a funny person who looked after his family, helping to resolve matters both big and small.

She also shared that her family is still having difficulties coming to terms with Mr Phang’s demise.

Mr Phang leaves behind his wife and two daughters aged 22 and 16.

Family appealing for accident footage

Based on preliminary investigations, the police believe that Mr Phang had lost control of his motorcycle at the time.

The police also stated that traffic cameras in the vicinity were not operational at the time, and as such, they do not have access to surveillance footage showing the accident.

Yunice, however, pointed out that passers-by who witnessed the scene recounted seeing a drunk man colliding with Mr Phang’s vehicle.

The autopsy results suggest that Mr Phang’s cause of death was due to internal injuries, but even so, it’s unclear which organs were damaged and how the accident happened.

Given the mysterious circumstances surrounding the traffic accident, Yunice has taken to social media to appeal for footage of the accident.

Those with useful information pertaining to the accident may reach out via the Facebook post here.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the Phang family. May he rest in peace.

Also read: M’sian Working In S’pore Dies In JB Accident, Planned To Move Back Home & Be With Family

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.