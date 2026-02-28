S’porean claims he was scammed of S$32 by ‘officer’ at JB checkpoint who offered to top up Touch ‘n Go card

S’porean claims ‘officer’ at JB checkpoint offered to top up his Touch ‘n Go card but didn’t do so

A Singaporean has claimed to have been scammed of RM100 (S$32) by an “officer” at the checkpoint in Johor Bahru.

The “officer” had offered to top up their Touch ‘n Go card but did not do so, according to an email from the driver posted on Facebook by the Johor Bahru South District Police.

‘Officer’ approaches driver at JB checkpoint, offers to top up Touch ‘n Go card

The incident took place at about 12 noon on 23 Feb, when the Singaporean was driving through the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, which is across the Causeway from Woodlands.

When the driver realised that their Touch ‘n Go card had insufficient balance, they alighted from their vehicle.

They were then approached by an “officer” in a green uniform who said he would help to top up the card.

The man took the card and RM100 (S$32) from the driver, and instructed them to go through immigration counter 6 nearby.

‘Officer’ claims he topped up card, amount would show the next day

Later, the “officer” returned the card and claimed that he had topped it up with the cash.

However, the amount would only be reflected the next day, he said.

He then used his own Touch ‘n Go card to get them through the checkpoint.

When the Singaporean wanted to confirm this at the counter, the “officer” encouraged them to go ahead, assuring them that the amount would show the next day.

But when the driver checked his card balance, they found that the top-up did not go though.

S’porean praises 2 police officers for dedication & professionalism

The Singaporean subsequently went to the CIQ police station to make a report and was assisted by two real Malaysian police officers.

Praising the two officers for being “polite, attentive, and professional”, the driver said their “calm and helpful attitude” provided reassurance during a stressful time, adding:

They handled the matter promptly and took my report seriously.

Thus, the email was sent to convey “sincere appreciation” to the two officers for their dedication and professionalism.

In the post, the Johor Bahru South District Police praised the officers for their “clear communication” and showing “empathy” to the complainant, which left a “profound impact”.

It also noted how this was the “true face of policing”, adding:

Appreciation from the community motivates the police to continue providing their best service.

