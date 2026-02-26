S’pore man claims police officer at JB CIQ ignored him after car was sideswiped in hit-&-run incident

Police officer allegedly ignores Singapore driver whose car was sideswiped at JB CIQ

A Singapore driver has expressed disappointment after police officers at the Johor Bahru (JB) Second Link Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex allegedly ignored him following a hit-and-run incident at the premises.

Speaking to MS News, 37-year-old Mr Ek Seng, who works as a coach, said his car was hit by a JB-registered SUV while queuing for customs at around 2pm on Sunday (22 Feb).

He said the way the JB CIQ police handled the situation left him “very disappointed”, claiming they didn’t even take his statement and told him to make a report at their headquarters instead.

JB-registered SUV swerves between cars

Mr Ek Seng described seeing the black JB-registered SUV suddenly veer to the right side of his car while queuing at the customs.

The vehicle then sharply cut in front of his, sideswiping his car.

After the collision, the black SUV changed lanes and began zig-zagging between cars as two police officers ran after it, bashing through a barrier before reaching customs.

Dashcam footage from Mr Ek Seng’s brother, who was in a car ahead of him, also showed the police attempting to stop the SUV before it struck Mr Ek Seng’s vehicle.

“The way he was driving, he was definitely running away from the cops no matter what,” Mr Ek Seng told MS News.

JB CIQ police officer allegedly ignores Singapore driver

However, what disappointed Mr Ek Seng was the police’s response to the incident.

After flagging down the two officers who had chased the SUV, he informed them of the collision.

After confirming he had footage of the incident, they asked him to speak to a senior officer.

However, when Mr Ek Seng approached the senior officer, he was allegedly ignored as the officer continued using his mobile phone.

“He was just nonchalantly using his mobile and ignored me,” he told MS News. “Only when another colleague called him [did] he acknowledge my presence.”

The senior officer then directed Mr Ek Seng to their police post to report the incident, but when he arrived at the post, he was told that accidents at the checkpoint weren’t handled there.

He was then instructed to go to the police headquarters to make the report, requiring him to retrace his steps.

“I left very disappointed,” Mr Ek Seng expressed, who chose not to report the incident to Malaysian authorities after the ordeal.

Driver reports incident to Singapore TP as hit-and-run

Mr Ek Seng ultimately reported the incident to the Singapore Traffic Police (TP) as a hit-and-run.

While his car sustained minor scratches on the left side of the bumper, he did not expect to be compensated, as he believed the foreign-registered vehicle likely had no insurance.

He also shared that his daughter had been shocked by the minor collision, but is now generally fine.

Fortunately, no one in the vehicle was injured, he told MS News.

Featured image courtesy of Mr Ek Seng.