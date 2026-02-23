Car evades officers at M’sian Second Link checkpoint & speeds off towards S’pore, police hunting driver

Driver seen crashing through the Malaysian Second Link checkpoint barrier after officers tried to stop it

The Malaysian police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed through a barrier at the Second Link immigration checkpoint and sped off towards Singapore.

A video posted on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook group showed the car evading an axuiliary police officer who tried to stop it.

Officer tries to stop car at Malaysian Second Link checkpoint, driver swerves & slips away

In the clip, the Malaysia-registered black car was seen attempting to enter the heavy vehicle lane at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex (KSAB), which is across the border from Tuas.

An officer held on to the left side of the car, trying in vain to stop it, but the car swerved sharply to the left and slipped from his grip.

It then cut across a lane as other officers were putting up barriers to cordon it off.

Car speeds off towards S’pore

The car then accelerated into a filter lane on the far left.

An officer attempted to pursue the car on foot as it disappeared into the distance.

The officer who tried to stop the ear earlier then jumped into a police vehicle, ostensibly to chase the car.

Meanwhile, the car was seen heading towards Singapore, in the direction of the “scanner” section.

Driver didn’t cooperate with officers’ instructions to make a U-turn: Police

In a press release posted on Facebook on Monday (23 Feb), Iskandar Puteri district police chief M. Kumarasan said the incident occurred at about 2.40pm on Sunday (22 Feb).

The car was seen trying to enter Gate C at KSAB, which is for heavy vehicles heading towards Singapore from Malaysia.

An auxiliary policeman directed the driver to make a U-turn into the car lane, but the driver did not cooperate.

Instead, the driver accelerated and crashed through the immigration checkpoint barrier and four traffic cones.

The car then sped towards the exit to Singapore.

Driver under investigation for mischief & reckless driving

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for mischief, said Assistant Commissioner Kumarasan.

If convicted, offenders face between one and five years in prison and/or a fine.

It is also being investigated under Section 42(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

The offence carries a punishment of up to five years in prison, a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and disqualification from driving.

If convicted, the offender may face up to five years’ jail, a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,626) to RM15,000 (S$4.878), and disqualification from holding a driving licence.

Police efforts to track the suspect are underway, with the public advised to contact the police if they have any information.

