Fire breaks out at JB construction site, thick smoke startles those waiting at border checkpoint

JB Checkpoint travellers spot thick smoke from nearby fire, no injuries reported

Thick smoke from a fire startled morning travellers at the Johor Bahru (JB) Checkpoint yesterday (11 July), with many asking about what was happening.

The fire, which originated in a construction materials shed, was successfully extinguished by firefighters with no reported injuries.

People in JB checkpoint taken aback by thick smoke from fire

At 9.37am on 11 July, a user on a JB-Singapore border crossing Facebook group shot videos from inside the JB Checkpoint.

The footage showed a gigantic cloud of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

“What’s happening??” the caption read.

The smoke appeared to come from the direction of a construction site.

Others in the comments section provided their own photos.

Fire broke out in JB storage shed containing diesel

According to Bernama, the fire originated from a storage shed containing construction materials.

The firefighters arrived at 9.47am and successfully got the blaze under control using two hose lines. Around 85% of the shed had been destroyed by the fire.

In total, 22 personnel responded to the scene, alongside three Fire Rescue Tender engines and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit.

Additionally, the firefighters reported that diesel in the storage shed caused the thick plume of smoke. Thankfully, the fire did not result in any reported injuries.

The fire coincided with Polling Day for the Johor state elections, but did not affect the voting process at any nearby polling centres.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire and the amount of damage.

Also read: Loansharks from S’pore set wrong Johor home on fire, apologises thereafter

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Featured image adapted from Jeffrey Tan Pit Pit on Facebook and Jebon Tan on Facebook.