Driver of S’pore-registered vehicle allegedly punches M’sian man in JB over honking dispute

Driver of Singapore-registered vehicle involved in honking dispute in JB

The driver of a Singapore-registered car allegedly punched a Malaysian driver for honking at him at a car park in Johor Bahru (JB).

Footage of the scuffle was shared on the JB Tracer II Facebook group, showing a man in a green shirt — the driver of the Singapore-registered vehicle — grappling with another man in a black polo shirt.

The man in green eventually returned to his car and drove away.

Driver of Singapore-registered car allegedly attacks man after being honked at for blocking road

According to China Press, the incident occurred at about 4pm on Thursday (1 May) at the car park outside AEON Mall, JB.

The woman filming the video claimed that the man driving the Singapore-registered car was blocking the road. When they honked to alert him, he allegedly got out and threw punches at the man driving the Malaysia-registered car she was in.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Puteri police confirmed that the case involved a 21-year-old Malaysian and a 49-year-old Singaporean. Investigations are ongoing.

They firmly urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident and emphasised the importance of acting rationally in similar situations.

