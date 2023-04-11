JB Hotel Door Can Allegedly Be Opened Without Key Card, Guest Reminds Others To Check

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Realises His JB Hotel Door Can Be Opened Without Key Card

Although we always hope for our holidays to go as smoothly as planned, trips are never perfect.

For one man who travelled to Johor Bahru (JB) recently, his little getaway turned into a “horror story” when he discovered an issue with his accommodation.

During his stay there, he noticed that the room door could be opened without a key card.

The man decided to share a video about the issue on TikTok.

He posted the video two days ago as a warning to others to always be careful, even — or especially — while on holiday.

Man discovers faulty hotel room door in JB

The OP starts off his video by calling the entire incident a “Horror Story”.

Subsequently, he shared that his hotel room door can be opened even without a keycard.

As such, anyone can enter the room freely as long as they turn the door handle.

Following the shocking discovery, the OP informed the hotel staff about the issue.

However, he claimed that no one came to help him with the problem following only a brief assessment.

Fearful of any unwelcome intruders, the OP allegedly kept watch the entire night to ensure that no one would enter his room.

Furthermore, he even resorted to using a bunch of hangers to secure the door.

He did so by hanging them on the door’s safety latch.

At the end of the video, he warned others to always check their hotel doors.

MS News has contacted the OP for more information and will update the article accordingly.

We have also reached out to the hotel in question for comments.

Netizens shocked by man’s experience

Many netizens were understandably shocked by his experience.

Additionally, a few TikTok users shared their previous experiences at the same hotel, saying that it has “so many problems”.

However, others were surprised to hear about the OP’s issue as they had not faced any problems during their stay.

Stay vigilant while travelling

Indeed, when travelling, such strange and unexpected occurrences may happen along the way.

Luckily for the OP, he made it through the night without any incident.

Nevertheless, his experience is definitely a good reminder for all travellers to remain vigilant and stay safe while in a foreign country.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.