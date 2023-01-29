Man Allegedly Stabbed In Chest With Screwdriver When Driving In JB, Passes Away After Crashing

Man Crashes Vehicle & Dies After Allegedly Getting Stabbed With Screwdriver

A man was allegedly stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver while driving his car in Johor Bahru (JB).

Losing control of the vehicle, he crashed on a busy street. Despite passers-by attempting to help him, he sustained serious injuries and passed away shortly after.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, with speculation abounding that the assault may have occurred during a quarrel with his girlfriend.

Crashed near Century Garden in Johor Bahru

Malaysian Chinese news outlet Oriental Daily reported that the incident occurred on 27 Jan, near Century Garden in JB. The man was driving a black car when he abruptly lost control and crashed the vehicle.

At the time of the collision, traffic was busy, with many vehicles passing through the area.

Witnesses rushed to open the car door and found the driver with serious injuries to his chest. They contacted emergency services for assistance.

Soon after, several police officers were on the scene to commence their investigation.

Reportedly stabbed with screwdriver by girlfriend during quarrel

According to Oriental Daily, a netizen, who claimed to be an eyewitness, stated on Facebook that he was at a nearby restaurant when the incident occurred.

He saw the victim of the crash nearly hit a motorcycle.

Others alleged that prior to the incident, the deceased had quarrelled with his girlfriend, who later stabbed him in the chest with a screwdriver causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

He eventually passed away from his severe injuries.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily.