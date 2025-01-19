JB police says no evidence to allegations of officer receiving bribe from motorist at Causeway

JB police taking seriously netizen’s allegation of officer receiving bribe at Causeway

The Johor Bahru (JB) police have strongly denied that an officer received a bribe from a motorist at the Woodlands Causeway.

The statement from Johor southern district police chief Raub Selamat, posted on Facebook on Saturday (18 Jan), came after a netizen shared a photo of a Malaysian police officer appearing to talk to the occupant of a car.

Now-deleted post alleges bribe-taking on Causeway

The since-deleted post was made in a Facebook group named Singaporean’s Guide to JB on Thursday (16 Jan).

It was captioned: “Donation Day now happening on Causeway.”

In the background of the photo is the recognisable “I (heart) Johor” sign that’s placed prominently next to the crossing.

JB police officers conducted enforcement operations on Causeway, deny bribe-taking

In the statement, Assistant Commissioner Raub said preliminary investigations found that the incident took place on the Causeway in the direction towards Singapore, about 500m away from the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in JB.

Between 5pm and 6pm, on 16 Jan, four traffic officers were carrying out enforcement operations on errant motorists. A total of 69 summonses were handed out to drivers caught cutting queues.

All the officers on duty denied asking for or accepting cash from drivers, as alleged in the Facebook post.

In fact, they all recorded statements confirming that they carried out their duties according to procedure.

No strong evidence to confirm bribe-taking allegation: JB police

AC Raub said the police are taking the allegation seriously.

As such, they are conducting a “comprehensive investigation” to ensure there was no misconduct by officers on duty.

This includes examining CCTV footage at the location and attempting to identify witnesses, including the individual who took the photo.

As yet, there is “no strong evidence” to confirm the allegation of bribe-taking, he added.

Action will be taken against any officer who flouts the law: JB police

AC Raub emphasised that the police “will not compromise” on any misconduct involving its officers.

Strict action will be taken against any officer who flouts the law if strong evidence is found, he said.

The police are committed to ensuring that their officers’ integrity is preserved and places a priority on fairness and transparency, he added.

Those who spread false info could face legal action

On the other hand, AC Raub warned that those who spread false information and tarnished the police’s reputation could face legal action.

He called for those with information to contact the south JB police or come in person to the police station.

Under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, bribing an officer of any public body in Malaysia is an offence.

Offenders face a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount or RM10,000 (S$3,038), whichever is higher.

