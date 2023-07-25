Jealous S’pore Man Raped & Assaulted 17-Year-Old Mother Of His Child, Gets Jail & Caning

Jealous Man Gets Jail & Cane For Raping & Assaulting Young Fiancée

The court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 12 years in jail and six strokes of the cane on Wednesday (19 July). He had raped and attacked the teenage mother of his child back in 2021.

His young fiancée had broken up with him out of the blue, and he later saw her with another man.

In a fit of jealous rage, the man attacked the girl and drove her to a secluded area, where he raped and assaulted her.

Pleaded guilty to 6 charges

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the man pleaded guilty to six charges. These include:

rape;

wrongful confinement;

voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon;

voluntarily causing hurt and;

threatening to distribute an intimate recording.

The court also considered six additional charges during sentencing.

It has also imposed a gag order to protect the victim, who is currently 20 years old. As such, the man cannot be named.

Teen couple had their child when the boy was 15 and the girl was 12

The culprit and the victim were reportedly in a “de facto spousal relationship” since 2016. They had initially intended to get married when the girl turned 18.

The two of them had sexual intercourse when they were both underage — he was 15 and she was 12.

As a result of the girl getting pregnant, she moved into the offender’s home with his family.

She then gave birth to their daughter at 13 years old, and the couple subsequently got engaged.

17-year-old girl suddenly broke up with 21-year-old offender

When the girl was 17, she broke-up with her fiancée, who was 21 at the time, out of the blue and moved out of his house. This was in May 2021.

The latter then heard from a friend that the former was meeting a male friend at a playground.

In the early hours of 1 June 2021, the offender went to the playground in question.

Jealous man started hitting the girl when he found her with another boy

At the playground, he saw the girl holding hands and hugging the male friend. This caused the offender to feel jealous and angry.

When the victim was leaving with the other boy at around 3am, the offender came out of hiding and lunged at the other boy, who fled immediately.

The then 21-year-old quickly turned his attention to the girl and snatched her phone from her hand, shouting at her asking what he had done to deserve this.

When the girl refused to give him her phone’s password, he angrily lifted her off her feet, threw her to the ground, and repeatedly hit her.

He then carried her to the third storey of a carpark and threatened to throw her off if she did not give him the password.

Attacked, raped, and stabbed girl with screwdriver

Following that, he ordered the girl to get into his car. He then drove her to Sungei Tengah Road.

There, he continued to punch and slap the girl until she finally caved and gave him her password.

When he saw that she had been chatting with other men, he got even angrier and drove them to a remote road in Lim Chu Kang.

He told the girl that while he would not kill her, he was going to disfigure her face so that she cannot find another man in the future.

The offender then stabbed the girl in her thigh with a screwdriver and drew blood. After that, he forced the then-17-year-old to perform sexual acts on him, filmed them, and raped her.

Jealous man apologised for his actions & deleted explicit videos from the attack

When they got back into his car, he continued to go through her phone while driving and questioned the girl about the men she had met.

He had smirked after noticing that she flinched every time he held up the screwdriver while they were in the car.

When his mother called, he admitted to hitting the girl. The offender also received a call from his uncle, who asked where they were.

Finally, he drove back to a carpark, where his parents and uncle were waiting.

The offender later deleted the videos from his phone and apologised for what he had done.

The girl then told his mother, who asked if she wanted to go to the hospital, that she wanted to go back to her mother’s home instead.

Her stepfather called the police after the offender’s parents drove her home. Police apprehended the offender the same day.

Victim has forgiven offender, said he has a good heart

As a result of the attack, the victim was unable to work due to the injuries, and she was very emotional and upset about it.

However, she has moved on from what happened, she said in her victim impact statement.

In her letter to the court, she also said that the offender has a good heart and she has forgiven him.

A psychiatrist also confirmed that the offender was suffering from major depressive disorder when he committed the offences.

However, there was no significant link that contributed to the attack.

The offender’s mother also wrote a letter to the court to mitigate her son’s case, and described him as a “sensible young boy”.

23-year-old man jailed 12 years with 6 strokes of the cane

During sentencing, Justice Dedar Singh Gill noted that this was a case of “the love between a very young couple gone sour”.

He acknowledged the victim’s and the offender’s mother’s letters. However, the letters do not provide mitigating value to the accused’s culpability, said Justice Gill.

In addition, he allowed the offender’s jail term to be backdated to June 2021, when he was first arrested and remanded.

