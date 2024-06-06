Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signs woman’s chest at tech expo in Taiwan

On Tuesday (4 June), the 61-year-old CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, signed the top of a woman at a tech expo, Computex, in Taiwan.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman posted a picture of Mr Huang’s autograph on her on Instagram and wrote:

“Adrenaline rush today, my wish [is] fulfilled! I shook hands with the ‘AI Godfather’, and he also signed my phone case and clothes. Hoping for great fortune this year!”

However, the incident sparked discussions online about whether Mr Huang’s actions were appropriate.

China Times reported that the incident happened on 4 June at Computex 2024, which is a leading computer exhibition in Asia that features technological advancements and innovation.

A video posted on Threads by user @__199504__ showed Mr Huang signing the woman’s chest among a group of fans.

The woman could be approaching Mr Huang and asking for his autograph.

Before he did so, Mr Huang turned to ask those around him if it was a good idea.

Shortly after, he carefully signed her white top, with other people witnessing.

Later, the female fan shared a photo of his autograph on her top on Instagram.

Jensen Huang, a Taiwanese-American businessman and electrical engineer, founded Nvidia in 1993.

Nvidia is now the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer and plays a crucial role in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

As of 6 June, Mr Huang’s net worth is $107 billion (S$144 billion), according to Forbes.

Netizens comment on Mr Huang’s actions

One person commented that his actions were not appropriate since he already had a wife and a child.

Another netizen expressed annoyance and asked if the female fan couldn’t ask him to sign on a piece of paper instead.

Another user said that it was just a shirt that Mr Huang signed and admired him for doing it calmly and not overreacting.

