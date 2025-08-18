Jet Li hospitalised to remove benign tumour, assures fans not to worry

Jet Li tells fans that he was hospitalised, seen entering operating theatre

Known for fighting off baddies in action movies, China-born actor Jet Li recently faced what he described as “another unexpected challenge”.

In a post on Douyin — China’s version of TikTok — on Sunday (17 Aug), the 62-year-old star shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

Another photo showed him sitting in a wheelchair, being wheeled into an operating theatre.

However, he did not mention why he had been hospitalised.

He says ‘hardware’ broke down

In a Weibo post on the same day, Li shared that his “hardware” had broken down.

Thus he had to “return to the factory” for repairs.

He thanked fans for their concern and asked them not to worry too much about him, he was just going for a “rest”.

He shares snippets of hospital stay

In a follow-up Douyin video, Li shared scenes from his hospital stay, including his preparation for the operation.

He described the “repair shop” as similar to a film set, with nurses giving him a “fashionable” red cap to wear.

After the procedure, he even received a cool new “tattoo” on his neck, he said.

He was then shown sitting up and using a tablet in bed, having a meeting with his team.

Later on, he was pictured standing up, saying that he felt much better.

He ate noodles after being discharged

Li’s most recent post on Weibo, uploaded on Monday (18 Aug), showed him eating noodles after apparently being discharged from the hospital.

He thanked fans again for their concern and well-wishes, informing them that he had left the “factory” and had eaten delicious knife-cut noodles.

He also wished them health, peace and happiness.

Jet Li reportedly hospitalised for benign tumour

Film producer Tiffany Chen, a close friend of Li’s, told Taiwan’s Setstar Media that he was hospitalised for a benign tumour.

“Everything is okay” after it was cut out, she said.

In 2010, Li revealed that he was suffering from hyperthyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland produces excessive amounts of thyroid hormones.

Sufferers can experience symptoms such as trembling hands and weight loss, according to SingHealth.

In 2018, he appeared looking frail and much older than his then age of 55 in a photo taken at a temple in Tibet.

The unflattering image shocked fans and sparked speculation over his health.

