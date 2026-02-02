S’pore actress Joanne Peh hit by snowboarder during ski trip in China, suffers knee ligament damage

Actress Joanne Peh injured in skiing accident in China, to wear knee brace for at least a month

Singaporean actress Joanne Peh was injured while skiing in China during a recent trip with her husband, actor Qi Yuwu, and has been advised to wear a knee brace and limit movement for at least a month.

On 30 Jan, Qi shared photos from the couple’s trip to Altay, Xinjiang, on Instagram, where they had travelled for a winter holiday and skiing experience.

Peh, a beginner skier who took up the sport last year, was skiing at a local resort when the accident occurred.

Hit by snowboarder while skiing

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Peh was on her third day of skiing after completing two days of training.

While skiing alone on a beginner slope, she was suddenly hit by a snowboarder.

As her ski boots were fixed to her skis, Peh fell awkwardly and injured her knee.

She said she was “in a lot of pain and panicking”, adding that she collapsed when she tried to stand up and realised she could not ski down the slope on her own.

The snowboarder and her instructor helped Peh to the side of the slope and contacted the ski resort’s emergency services.

However, they left after exchanging WeChat contact details, before assistance arrived.

Waited alone in the cold, unable to reach husband

Peh, who was left waiting alone in freezing conditions for rescue, tried calling Qi repeatedly but was unable to reach him, heightening her anxiety and leading her to worry that something might have happened to him as well.

She was later taken to the resort’s emergency room by ski patrol. Qi arrived shortly after, having rushed there upon realising something was wrong.

“It turned out that he didn’t have his phone on him,” Peh explained. “After waiting for me at the base of the mountain, he took the ski lift up to look for me.”

While on the lift, he saw emergency personnel escorting someone down the mountain and recognised Peh by her clothing, prompting him to ski down quickly to the emergency room.

Recalling the moment later, Peh joked that Qi said it was the fastest and best skiing run he had ever done.

Ligament injuries confirmed, no fractures

Peh was subsequently taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where she underwent X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Doctors found no fractures, but confirmed injuries to multiple knee ligaments, along with bruising.

She was advised to rest strictly, avoid unnecessary movement for at least a month, wear a knee brace to stabilise the joint, and use crutches when moving around.

Peh returned safely to Singapore on 30 Jan and said she plans to seek further assessment from a local doctor today (2 Feb).

Urges others to document accidents overseas

After informing the snowboarder of her condition via WeChat, Peh said she was taken aback by the response, which stated:

You have insurance anyway.

Reflecting on the incident, she said she regretted not handling the situation better due to panic, and urged others to document accidents properly when overseas, such as by taking photos or making a police report.

She noted that while travel insurance can help cover medical expenses, the party responsible should still offer assistance, such as accompanying the injured person to hospital and understanding the extent of the injuries.

An avid sports enthusiast, Peh said she is prepared to endure the temporary restriction on movement to ensure proper recovery and avoid long-term complications.

Also read: S’pore actress Ferlyn G fractures collarbone, continues filming for weeks with help of cast & crew

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @joannepeh on Instagram and @qiyuwu on Instagram.