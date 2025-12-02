S’pore actress Ferlyn G fractures collarbone, continues filming for weeks with help of cast & crew

Singapore actress Ferlyn G suffers fractured collarbone, pushes through pain to avoid filming delay

Singaporean actress Ferlyn G has shown incredible resilience after suffering a collarbone fracture while filming in November.

Despite the pain, the ‘Emerald Hill’ actress continued working, determined not to delay her recent shoot.

She recently shared an update on her recovery and expressed gratitude for the support she received from the cast and crew.

Ferlyn injures herself practising action scenes

The 33-year-old actress and singer Ferlyn Wong, known professionally as Ferlyn G, first posted online about her injury on 15 Nov.

“Fractured my shoulder (clavicle bone). Living a non-active life is depressing,” she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a mirrored photo of her right arm in a sling.

In a Shin Min Daily News interview, Ferlyn explained that she was practising action scenes during pre-production when she accidentally fractured her collarbone.

However, it was not serious enough to require hospital admission or surgery.

Actress films with help of painkillers to avoid delaying shoot

Ferlyn said filming was scheduled the day after her injury.

In order not to delay the shoot, she took off her arm sling and continued working with the help of painkillers.

“The cast and crew are very considerate, and they’re very careful and attentive to my injury.”

Her doctor advised her to avoid any kind of impact on her right shoulder, as well as not to lift heavy objects. She is also undergoing physical therapy.

Ferlyn recounted her upset feeling when she first saw her right shoulder bruised and swollen in the mirror.

She hid in the bathroom and broke down crying.

Ferlyn unable lift objects over 1kg due to fractured collarbone

However, four weeks in, her recovery progress is going smoothly.

“Clavicle bone is realigning nicely,” she updated fans on Instagram on 30 Nov, showing an X-ray of the fracture.

Ferlyn still has to wear an arm sling for four to six more weeks.

As she is right-handed, the injury drastically affected her day-to-day life. She cannot lift objects weighing more than 1kg and needs assistance in dressing herself.

Certain movements and turns still cause pain, but Ferlyn remains optimistic.

Also read: ‘I felt something snap’: S’pore actress Kimberly Chia hospitalised after sudden back injury while brushing teeth

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ferlyngofficial on Instagram and Instagram.