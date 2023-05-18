S’pore Interviewer Asks Jobseeker To Pay Her Back For Coffee After He Declines Offer, Manager Apologises

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jobseeker Allegedly Asked To Pay Interviewer Back For Coffee After He Declines Offer

Going for job interviews is already a nerve-wracking experience as it is. Because of this, some companies may try to alleviate some of that stress by conducting them in a more casual setting, such as a café.

However, for one jobseeker in Singapore, the coffee his potential employer bought him apparently came with a catch.

After he declined the job offer, a staff member from the company allegedly asked him to pay her back for the coffee he had during the interview.

The jobseeker then took to Facebook to share his experience and vent his frustrations.

Shortly after that, a manager from the company reached out to apologise and offer a refund.

Company staff asks jobseeker to pay them back for coffee after interview

On Monday (15 May), the jobseeker, who only wishes to be known as S, posted two screenshots depicting the exchange.

The images show the text conversation between S and an employee of the company.

Right after S declines the job offer, the employee replies asking him to transfer her S$6.50 for the coffee that she bought him during the interview the previous week.

Eventually, S transferred the money to the employee. However, he also made his displeasure towards this mind-boggling situation known.

In his reply, S noted that he has been to many interviews, but no one has ever asked him to pay them back for coffee.

He also told the employee that this is “unprofessional”.

Additionally, he urged her to tell other potential hires that they are expected to pay for their coffee if they do not accept the offer.

“Leaves a bad taste done like this,” S wrote. “Guess I dodged a bullet here, thanks for your time.”

In his original post, S noted that he has never encountered a company like this.

Manager apologises for employee’s actions, money refunded to jobseeker

Later, in a subsequent edit, he wrote that a manager from the company called to apologise for the actions of the employee.

The manager also got the employee to refund S the money he transferred.

In a separate post, S showed the text exchange between him and the manager.

The manager assured S that the employee in question “will be dealt with”.

He also highlighted that the company does not condone such behaviour.

Employee was the one who brought him to get coffee

Responding to queries from MS News, S said that he was supposed to meet the employee at her office.

However, she brought him to a café that was a few minutes away when he reached.

She apparently ordered the coffee for S and was asking him how he would like his drink made.

After the interview, the employee supposedly told S that she was going to get some work done at the café and so S departed first.

S shared that he eventually decided to decline the job offer as it was fully commission-based. That was when the employee asked for his share of the coffee from the interview.

He also told us that he reached out to the manager the night he made the first Facebook post.

Eventually, S received a refund of the money he transferred to the employee.

Company issues public apology

On Thursday (18 May), the company in question, Sirius Star Marketing, issued a public statement and apology via Instagram.

They apologised for the actions of the employee and insisted that what she did does not reflect the values of the company.

The employee has also been “appropriately dealt with” and expressed “deep remorse”. However, the statement also urged the public to respect her privacy during this time.

Additionally, they expressed deep regret for the “disappointment” and “concern” that the incident may have caused.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.