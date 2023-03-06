Johor Fishermen Catch A Boatload Of Fish As Floods Hit, M’sians Laud Unexpected Blessing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Johor Fishermen Catch Boatloads Of Fish Amidst Floods

Malaysia has been hit with severe floods in recent days. While this has disrupted many’s lives, with thousands of families already evacuating to relief centres, some are choosing to make the best out of their situation.

At Kota Tinggi in Johor, some fishermen decided to go fishing and came back with a boatload of baung fish.

In another Facebook post, other fishermen in the area also managed to catch a whole boat of toman fish.

Many netizens commented that this was an unexpected blessing brought by the floods.

Johor fishermen catch boats of fish in floods

In a video shared on the Orang Kota – Tinggi Facebook page, some flood victims can be seen at Mile 18 in Kota Tinggi.

The entire area was waterlogged with some houses seemingly submerged in deep waters.

The video then pans to a boat filled to the brim with what looked to be baung fish and several other fishes.

The buang fish, also known as catfish, is typically sold for about S$2 per kilogramme.

Nearby at Mawai Village in Kota Tinggi, another group of fishermen also caught a large haul.

A photo showed them with a boat filled to the brim with toman fish, also known as the giant snakehead.

These fish can be worth up to S$47 per kg.

An unexpected blessing for flood victims

The viral Facebook posts said the hauls were unexpected ‘blessings’ from the flood.

Many netizens agreed, saying the delicious fish was divine sustenance given to the flood victims.

Some shared that not only would the fish make great food, but it would probably also make the fishermen a fortune if they were to sell it.

Others suggested that the fish can be cooked and delivered to relief centres to share with other victims.

More than 44,800 evacuated

Johor had recorded the highest rainfall in four days since 1991. As of Sunday (5 Mar), Johor had registered more than 44,800 evacuees.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 13,000 families have been evacuated to 260 relief centres in ten districts.

Currently, the number of flood victims in Johor, Pahang, and Melaka relief centres continues to rise.

After a visit to the state, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said flood mitigation projects will be expedited, especially in Johor.

