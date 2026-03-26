Public park in Johor closes 2 days after opening, faeces allegedly found near pool

Water attraction at Johor park closed after faeces allegedly found near pool

A public park in Johor Bahru was forced to close its water attraction after faeces were allegedly found in the area.

This was just two days after the public park opened.

On Wednesday (25 March), Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) announced the closure via a Facebook post, which contained photos of the alleged faeces.

Park allegedly finds faeces near pool

In one photo, four droppings can be seen littered in a small walkway between two pools. They were around the size of small rocks.

The droppings were located in the middle of the walkways.

In their social media post, MBJB said the temporary closure would be to ensure public safety as well as to perform facility management.

Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, announced in a Facebook post that the water attraction welcomed around 1,200 visitors on its first day.

Public consideration urged

Due to the faeces, the public will lose access to the pools for some time.

In response to the incident, MBJB has urged its visitors to be more considerate when using these public spaces.

They added that keeping public facilities such as the pool is a shared responsibility.

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Featured image adapted from Majlis Bandaraya Johor Bahru (MBJB) on Facebook.