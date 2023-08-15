Jollibee Opens Drive-Thru In Jurong Spring, Get Your Fried Chicken To-Go In An Instant

Drive-Thru At Jollibee Officially Opens At Jurong Spring

Earlier this year, rumours began to swirl that a Jollibee drive-thru outlet was opening in Jurong Spring.

With it being the first in the area, Westies would have more options for grabbing a convenient meal while on the go.

Needless to say, it led to quite a bit of excitement among residents in the vicinity.

Now, we can definitely confirm that the drive-thru has officially opened in the Caltex petrol station at Jurong Spring.

Jollibee drive-thru opens at Jurong Spring

An employee at the Jollibee outlet made the announcement via Facebook on 11 Aug.

He revealed that on 12 Aug, the drive-thru would have a soft launch, allowing customers to drop by for the first time.

Located in the corner of the Caltex petrol station in Jurong Spring and open from 9am to 5pm, those on the move would have an easy option if they find themselves craving a snack mid-drive.

Customers can start by placing their orders through a speaker. In addition, there are electronic menus available for easy reference.

All of its regular bestselling delicacies are on offer. This includes Jolly Spaghetti, Jolly Chicken Hot Dog, and Chickenjoy Fried Chicken.

Easy collection of food

Once they have completed their order, customers can drive forward to collect their meal through a counter.

The drive-thru isn’t just available for motorists — those heading down on foot can also purchase takeaway.

All they have to do is pop by Jollibee’s ordering kiosk, which will be inside the petrol station’s convenience store.

Despite having recently opened, the drive-thru is already a hit with Westies in the area. Pictures online show cars lining up in droves outside of the outlet.

If you’re interested, here’s how to get there:

Jollibee Jurong Spring

Address: 100 Jurong West Ave 1, Singapore 649519

Opening hours: 9am – 5pm

With this fully operational drive-thru, Westies know where to turn for a convenient meal option.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.