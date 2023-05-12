Jollibee Drive-Thru Opening At Caltex Jurong Soon, Get Fried Chicken On The Go

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jollibee Drive-Thru Likely Opening At Caltex Jurong In June 2023

After McDonald’s opened a 24-hour drive-thru in Choa Chu Kang, another fast food giant is leaving a similar footprint in the West. Fans of fried chicken who are passing through Jurong can soon make a pitstop at a Jollibee drive-thru.

The first of its kind here, the branch will offer customers on the go a convenient meal option.

Details about the drive-thru outlet are currently scarce but Westies may want to keep a lookout for it.

Jollibee opening drive-thru outlet at Caltex Jurong

Rumours of the drive-thru first surfaced online in January when Facebook user Michael shared that there was no longer an electric vehicle (EV) charging point at the Caltex petrol station in Jurong Spring.

According to him, the cashier informed him that a Jollibee fast food restaurant was opening there instead.

Fast forward to 9 May and local food blog The Halal Food Blog posted an exciting update on its Facebook page.

The admin shared that they spotted a Jollibee drive-thru and takeaway kiosk at a Caltex petrol station at Jurong West Avenue 1.

There also appeared to be a takeaway counter that customers can access from within the convenience store at the petrol kiosk.

While they claimed that staff told them it’ll open sometime this month, this may not be the case.

A Jollibee spokesperson told MS News that they’re looking at an opening date in June. The exact date, however, has not been fixed.

Neither are other details like the menu at the outlet and its opening hours.

We thus suggest keeping a lookout on Jollibee Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates from now till June.

Those who’d like to drive or stop by the location can find it here:



Caltex Jurong Spring

Address: 100 Jurong West Ave 1, Singapore 649519

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Despite the lack of information currently, we’re fairly certain that the fast food chain’s signature fried chicken will be available at the outlet.

So if you happen to be driving in the West in the near future and start craving fried chicken, you’ll know where to go.

