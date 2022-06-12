Jollibee Jurong East Will Be Closed From 13 Jun, Next Nearest Outlet In Jurong Point

Jollibee Jurong East MRT Closes After 4 Years, Chain Says Future Store Openings Coming Soon

Since Jollibee entered the Singapore market, it has expanded quickly across Singapore, bringing its Filipino fried chicken and spaghetti to all corners.

However, the fast-food chain doesn’t seem to be immune to the spate of F&B outlets closing down.

Sadly, Jollibee’s outlet in Jurong East MRT station will be closed for good on Monday (13 Jun).

Its nearest other outlet is in Jurong Point mall.

Jollibee Jurong East closure announced on last day

The bad news was announced by Jollibee in a Facebook post on Sunday (12 Jun) — the last day of operations.

The chain thanked customers for their love and support.

They urged fans to continue patronising them at their nearby outlets.

Jollibee Jurong East lasted less than 4 years

Jollibee’s Jurong East MRT outlet enjoyed a strategic location on the ground floor of the station, under the concourse and right next to a Kopi food court.

That’s why its opening in 2018 was probably highly anticipated.

According to an old Facebook post by Jollibee, the first day of operations was on 18 Jul 2018.

Those who’re nostalgic may even remember visiting the newly opened branch and jostling with the crowd.

Unfortunately, its closing on 13 Jun means it lasted just under four years at this location.

No reason was given by Jollibee for the closure.

Nearest outlet in Jurong Point

Though they didn’t mention the nearby outlets by name, a list of Jollibee outlets as of 20 Jan was found on their Facebook page.

According to the list, besides the one at Jurong East, there are 13 other Jollibee outlets across Singapore.

Since that post, they also opened an outlet at VivoCity in May, so there are still 14 outlets open to the public.

The one nearest to the Jurong East outlet would be the one in Jurong Point.

Though it’s technically still in Jurong, it’s also three MRT stops away at Boon Lay station.

Netizens call for more outlets

Netizens responded to the news by asking Jollibee to open an outlet in their estates, which ranged from Chua Chu Kang to Pasir Ris and Sengkang.

One felt that the closure was perhaps for the best, as there are construction works going on in the area, while another noted that many shops there had relocated due to the works for the Jurong Region Line.

An observer realised that Jollibee’s announcement was (coincidentally?) made on Philippines Independence Day, which is on 12 Jun.

Jollibee teases future store openings

For fans of the fast-food chain, there may be some hope on the horizon.

Jollibee teased future store openings in its Facebook post, saying they’re “coming to you soon”.

Thus, they asked customers to stay tuned to their socials for updates.

Jollibee should stick around for awhile

While it’s sad to see another favourite eatery go, at least in Jollibee’s case, there are many other branches we can visit.

We’re also sure the chain should be sticking around in Singapore for some time, considering its popularity.

Singaporeans will just have to wait for news of more outlets opening soon, possibly very near to them.

Featured image adapted from Roy Divinagracia Garzon on Facebook.