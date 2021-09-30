Man Bids Jollibee Goodbye Through A Written Note Before Starting Chemotherapy

Cancer is a cruel disease that robs us of the joys in life. What was normal to us could suddenly turn into something we take for granted the next day.

However, a cancer-stricken man in the Philippines wanted to pay his dues to one of the loves of his life before embarking on his chemotherapy treatment.

As a metaphorical goodbye, he visited Jollibee for one last meal before starting chemotherapy for his stage 4 cancer. Written on the back of the receipt, he penned his thoughts of this occasion.

Source

In the note, he declared his undying love for the fast-food chain and thanked them for being part of his life for 32 years.

Man declares love for Jollibee in written note on the back of receipt

On 24 Sep, Mechelle Centurias shared a Facebook post about the note she received while on shift as a manager at a Jollibee outlet in Cebu City, Philippines.

Source

According to the post, she received a note from one of her guests in the restaurant. Initially, she thought the written note was feedback from a dissatisfied customer but after reading the contents of it, she was moved to tears.

The note, written in Tagalog, says the following:

My Jollibee, thank you for 32 years. Today, I will eat you for the last time, because starting tomorrow, I will begin chemotherapy. I have stage 4 cancer. My doctor said that I only have 3 months. Once again, thank you, my Jollibee. Until my next life. I love you, my Jollibee.

The extremely poignant message could not be reciprocated as the man had already left the restaurant when Ms Mechelle looked for him.

Although she could not give him encouragement face-to-face, she ended the post by wishing the best for the man and reminds him that miracles do happen.

Thoughts and prayers go out to man

Sometimes, the simplest things in life are the ones that give us the most joy. To have that taken away from us is something that would be hard to take.

While we’re looking for silver linings, we can rest easy knowing that the man could feel the joy of tucking into a Jollibee for at least one more time.

We hope that the man has a swift recovery and our thoughts and prayers go out to him.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Google Maps.