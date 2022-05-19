Man Proposes To Girlfriend With Ring Hidden In Jollibee Cup, Creativity Wows TikTok Viewers

Man’s Ingenious Proposal Using Jollibee Cup As Ring Holder Goes Viral

Marriage is a huge deal and when proposing to their partners, many hope that they will be able to create the perfect memory to look back on.

While some enjoy grand gestures, others prefer simple yet creative methods that are no less breathtaking.

One TikTok user’s brother did just that, using a Jollibee cup to hide an engagement ring.

His bold move inspired viewers, many of whom called it the best proposal ever.

Man hides ring in Jollibee cup & proposes to girlfriend

On 28 Mar, TikTok user @jeszielozada posted a short clip of her brother’s unique proposal to his girlfriend.

The beginning of the 16-second clip showed a seemingly small and unassuming Jollibee cup.

That is, until Jeszie pops the cap open to unveil the Jollibee mascot holding an engagement ring.

Through the caption, she shared that her brother was the genius behind this proposal method.

Netizens fawn over man using Jollibee cup to propose to girlfriend

The idea of proposing using a Jollibee cup has inspired a fair few netizens, to say the least.

Users praised Jeszie’s brother for the proposal, fawning over the simple yet adorable use of the tiny cup to present the diamond ring.

One netizen even called it the “best proposal ever”.

Others determined that this man has raised the stakes for proposing to your partners. Why bother with marriage if they don’t present you with a Jollibee ring first?

All in all, the consensus was clear – this was the best proposal for a “Jollibae”.

Bar has been raised with this proposal

It’s easy to see why this proposal captured the hearts of many. After all, who doesn’t love some Jollibee?

So to have a relationship milestone so intertwined with the fast food joint seems like a dream come true.

We wish the couple a long and blissful marriage ahead and hope they continue to enjoy Jollibee together for the rest of their lives.

