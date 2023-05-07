S’porean Swimmer Jonathan Tan Meets Olympics Cut At SEA Games Heats, Sets New National Record

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Swimmer Jonathan Tan Qualifies For Olympics During SEA Games Freestyle Heats

With the 2023 SEA Games well underway, a number of our athletes are already making our nation proud with their achievements.

Among them is Singaporean swimmer Jonathan Tan, who set a personal best record with his timing of 21.91s in the Men’s 50m Freestyle heats.

In addition to setting a national and SEA games record, Tan has qualified for the Olympics as well.

Swimmer Jonathan Tan makes Olympic cut during SEA Games

The Singapore National Olympic Council announced that Tan competed in the Men’s 50m Freestyle heats on Sunday (7 May) morning.

He clocked an impressive timing of 21.91s, managing to meet the Olympic “A” qualifying time, which is 21.96s according to the organisation’s official website.

As such, he has managed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In addition, Tan set a new SEA Games record, national record, and personal best.

This is also the athlete’s second personal best of the competition, having secured a timing of 48.80s in the Men’s 100m Freestyle on Saturday (6 May).

It was his first SEA Games gold medal in the event as well.

Other medals won by Singapore’s swimmers

Tan isn’t the only Singaporean swimmer who’s bagged medals during this year’s SEA Games.

Singapore’s awards tally for the swimmer’s team started with Quah Jing Wen snagging gold in the Women’s 200m Butterfly final and her brother Quah Zheng Wen coming in first for the 100m Backstroke event.

The women’s swimming relay team consisting of sisters Quah Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen, Nur Marina Chan, and Amanda Lim, also came in first for the 4x100m Freestyle Relay event, clinching Singapore’s 1000th gold medal at the SEA Games overall.

Quah Zheng Wen then attained the silver medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle in the same event Tan won gold.

Alongside his fellow competitor Teong Tzen Wei, Tan will be in the 50m Freestyle finals tonight.

Congratulations to Tan, as well as the other athletes for their outstanding achievements thus far in the SEA Games. May they continue to do our nation proud.

Featured image adapted from Team Singapore on Facebook.