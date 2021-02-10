This Website Helps You Offer Joss Sticks On CNY Eve At Heng San Tian Temple

Due to safe distancing measures, popular temples like Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple will be closed or suspending activities this Chinese New Year’s (CNY) Eve.

Many won’t be able to offer incense to deities at the stroke of midnight, or 头香 (tóu xiāng), which devotees believe can bring good luck for the coming year.

Source

However, those bumped by the temples’ closures will delight at the news of this website. Let’s Go Bai Bai allows you to buy joss sticks online and helps you offer them at midnight on CNY.

Devotees still can place Touxiang on CNY Eve

For an amount ranging from $88 to $1,288, devotees can now purchase joss sticks online at Let’s Go Bai Bai.

Source

You can also pen down your wishes and prayers as volunteers will help you place them at Heng San Tian Temple during the first hour of the Lunar New Year (12 Feb).

Due to overwhelming demand, the first, 4th and 5th joss stick offerings have been choped.

Source

But you can still aim for the 2nd batch which will be offered only 5 minutes after midnight.

Source

Alternatively, a more budget-friendly choice lets you offer the 6th up to 88th joss sticks, which will be placed in the temple’s urn 25 minutes past midnight.

Watch the offerings at AMK temple on livestream

What’s more, when midnight strikes on 12 Feb, devotees can watch their incense being offered at Heng San Tian Temple in the comfort of their homes.

Simply tune in to Let’s Go Bai Bai’s website or Heng San Tian Temple’s Facebook page to catch the livestream.

Source

Donate any amount on the website for a good cause

Heng San Tian Temple has strived to help local social services with physically and mentally challenged individuals.

Therefore, all proceeds from this initiative go directly to Beyond Social Services which helps children and youths from low-income families.

They are also a segment of Singaporeans who have been particularly affected by Covid-19.

Devotees can donate directly to the cause without buying joss sticks, as good deeds will bring blessings for the coming year too.

Source

Hurry & chope your joss sticks online

Temples cancelling CNY Eve activities is for the sake of our safety amid the pandemic.

But with this website, devotees can have an alternative way of offering touxiang at midnight on CNY.

Moreover, you can have the almost realistic experience of being at the temple by watching the livestream, while contributing to a good cause.

Make sure to purchase your joss sticks on the website soon, while the slots are still available.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Letsgobaibai.com and tanned and poached on Flickr.