3 People Stuck In Junction 10 Lift, SCDF Rescuers Rappel Down To Save Them

SCDF Deploys DRAFT Team To Rescue 3 People Stuck In Lift At Junction 10

Though lifts in Singapore are regularly maintained for safety purposes, they may still break down from time to time.

On Tuesday (26 Apr), 3 men were stuck in a lift at Junction 10 after the elevator stopped working.

After a 1.5-hour operation, an elite group of SCDF officers managed to rescue all three men out of the lift shaft.

SCDF alerted to men trapped in Junction 10

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (26 Apr) night, SCDF shared details about the dramatic lift rescue operation.

Earlier at about 5.10pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at 1 Woodlands Road — the address of Junction 10 mall.

Upon arrival, they found a lift stuck between the second and fourth floor. The lift had apparently lost all power and could not operate any longer, leaving three men trapped within it.

According to SCDF, they then tried to restore power to the lift. These attempts failed, and they proceeded to activate the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) DART for the rescue mission.

SCDF rescues men trapped in Junction 10 lift

Speaking to Today, SCDF shared that the entire rescue operation took about 1.5 hours.

DART officers started the operation by setting up a system of pulleys and ropes on the fourth floor — above the lift.

This allowed two of the rescuers to rappel down the shaft and enter the lift through an access hatch.

They then secured each trapped individual in a rescue harness before lifting them out of the premises with a ladder. The men were brought up to safety using a power ascender, a form of portable battery-operated device.

The trio were assessed for injuries but they refused to be brought to the hospital.

Source: Facebook

Kudos to SCDF for successful rescue

The situation could have easily escalated if help had not arrived on the scene so quickly.

We commend SCDF for the swift operation and hope the injuries sustained were not too serious.

Meanwhile, we hope the mall will investigate what had gone wrong with the lift and hope future occurrences will be prevented.

