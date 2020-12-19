Jurong Lake Gardens’ Festival of Lights Has Lanterns Of Overseas Landmarks From Now Till 3 Jan 2021

The Covid-19 travel restriction implemented around the world means most of us are going to be ‘stuck’ in Singapore over the December holidays.

While we might not be able to travel for leisure yet, this event here in Singapore will transport your imagination to another country.

Jurong Lake Gardens’ Festival of Lights happening from now till to 3 Jan 2021 has 28 large-scale lantern displays of foreign landmarks and zodiac signs. With the theme “A Better Tomorrow”, the event aims to highlight the resilience of Singaporeans amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Let’s take a tour of this event that is guaranteed to brighten your night.

Lanterns of overseas landmarks at Jurong Lake Gardens

The “It’s A Small World” themed display aims to satisfy our travel bug by featuring popular tourist attractions across the globe.

Those who have visited Japan would be familiar with gorgeous sights like this glimmering Chureito Pagoda overlooking Mount Fuji.

Many of us dream of one day touring the City of Love with bae and visiting iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, and Notre Dame. For now, we’re satisfied with the display of these dreamy Parisian landmarks.

India is represented by the Taj Mahal, one of the most renowned wonders of the world.

Our trips to the UK might be postponed for now. But once the pandemic abates, we recommend sightseeing in London to catch the Westminster Cathedral and Big Ben IRL.

There’s even a bamboo forest filled with adorable mask-wearing pandas.

Mythical creatures and zodiac signs

Jurong Lake Gardens also has mythical animals on display to usher in a prosperous 2021.

Be on the lookout for these astrological lanterns that present your horoscope.

Christmas fantasy lanterns

Though we might not be able to visit the North Pole this Christmas, we hope Santa Claus and his reindeers would enter our homes just like this glittering display.

How to get to Jurong Lake Gardens

Jurong Lake Gardens is a 14-minute walk from the Lakeside MRT station.

Here’s how to get there:

“A Better Tomorrow” Festival of Lights @ Jurong Lake Gardens

Address: Yuan Ching Rd, Singapore

Date: 18 Dec 2020 – 3 Jan 2021

Opening Hours: 7-11pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Lakeside MRT

The display is free of charge, but do adhere to safe distancing measures while there. We are, after all, still in the midst of a pandemic.

Looking forward to a bright future

The past few months have been turbulent due to the overwhelming impact of the pandemic around the world. However, this Festival of Lights reminds us that life goes on and that there’s still a bright future ahead of us after these difficult times.

Though leisure travel trips are still not possible now, we hope Jurong Lake Gardens’ lanterns manage to satisfy your wanderlust.

For now, let’s just bookmark these upcoming destinations and fill our bucket list with attractions that we’re eager to see when the pandemic is over.

