2 New Jurong Line Stations Will Be On Enterprise Road and Jalan Tukang

Singapore’s public transport system is continually evolving and the Jurong Region Line (JRL) is one of the highly-anticipated projects that we can look forward to in the coming years.

The 24 new stations spanning 24 kilometres will no doubt bring better connectivity to the western part of Singapore.

Currently, it takes 50 minutes to travel from Choa Chu Kang to Jurong Industrial estate with bus transfers, but with these planned stations, travel time will be halved.

Other locations without a rail network nearby such as NTU, Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District, Pandan Reservoir and the future Tengah estate will also be linked through the teal line.

Civil contract to construct 2 stations awarded by LTA

Recently, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) award the civil contract for the construction of 2 JRL stations — JS09 and JS10.

JS9 is tentatively called ‘Enterprise’ and is located along Jalan Boon Lay, adjacent to Enterprise Road. It’s also a stone’s throw away from SAFRA Jurong.

JS10, the other station is tentatively called ‘Tukang’. Located on Jalan Boon Lay adjacent to Jalan Tukang, commuters can walk to Jurong Bird Park from the station within just 10 minutes.

Hope Jurong industrial area will be better connected

With the up and coming JRL, the West can finally boast a connected line to call their own.

As it currently is, traversing the concrete jungle of the Jurong industrial area can be an arduous task. Let’s hope the new JRL will ease travelling woes for anyone who has business in the western part of the country.

Kudos to LTA for continually improving the travelling infrastructure in Singapore, bringing us closer to our loved ones.

