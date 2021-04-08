Jurong Mama Shop Uncle Will Undergo Bypass Surgery, Daughter Helps To Clear Bulky Items
Residents who stay near Chinese Garden MRT in Jurong East might be familiar with a humble mama shop at the void deck of Block 316.
However, the uncle running the store is reportedly scheduled to undergo bypass surgery, and hence might face difficulties in running the business as usual.
On Wednesday (7 Apr), the uncle’s daughter – Charlotte – took to Facebook appealing for residents nearby to help clear bulky items from the shop.
Some of these products include instant noodles as well as bottled and canned drinks.
Daughter of Jurong mama shop uncle hopes to clear heavy stocks
According to Charlotte, her father will be undergoing a bypass surgery soon and it might be “tough for him to handle the shop” after this.
Hence, Charlotte is seeking help from residents to help clear “heavy and bulky stocks” at the shop.
These products include instant noodles of an array of flavours — each bundle costs just $2.
With Hari Raya Puasa happening in about a month’s time, families can also start stocking up on soft drinks that will come in handy when relatives come visiting.
These cartons of Coke – each containing 24 cans – are available for just $10 each.
Cartons of bottled soft drinks are also available, though the prices were not stated.
The variety includes Coca Cola and 100 Plus, so there will certainly be something for everyone.
Comment on Facebook post to purchase items
Those who are keen on purchasing the items can comment on the Facebook post here, and Charlotte will advise accordingly on the collection date.
Customers are, however, required to collect the items from the shop itself.
Here are more deets on the mama shop’s location:
Address: 316 Jurong East Street 32, Singapore 600316
Nearest MRT: Chinese Garden MRT Station
Hope the surgery goes smoothly
We hope the mama shop uncle’s surgery goes smoothly and that he will make a swift recovery soon.
Meanwhile, if you’d like to help clear the bulky products at the store, do have a look through the items and comment on the Facebook post here.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Facebook.