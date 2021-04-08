Jurong Mama Shop Uncle Will Undergo Bypass Surgery, Daughter Helps To Clear Bulky Items

Residents who stay near Chinese Garden MRT in Jurong East might be familiar with a humble mama shop at the void deck of Block 316.

Source

However, the uncle running the store is reportedly scheduled to undergo bypass surgery, and hence might face difficulties in running the business as usual.

On Wednesday (7 Apr), the uncle’s daughter – Charlotte – took to Facebook appealing for residents nearby to help clear bulky items from the shop.

Source

Some of these products include instant noodles as well as bottled and canned drinks.

Daughter of Jurong mama shop uncle hopes to clear heavy stocks

According to Charlotte, her father will be undergoing a bypass surgery soon and it might be “tough for him to handle the shop” after this.

Hence, Charlotte is seeking help from residents to help clear “heavy and bulky stocks” at the shop.

These products include instant noodles of an array of flavours — each bundle costs just $2.

Source

With Hari Raya Puasa happening in about a month’s time, families can also start stocking up on soft drinks that will come in handy when relatives come visiting.

These cartons of Coke – each containing 24 cans – are available for just $10 each.

Source

Cartons of bottled soft drinks are also available, though the prices were not stated.

Source

The variety includes Coca Cola and 100 Plus, so there will certainly be something for everyone.

Source

Comment on Facebook post to purchase items

Those who are keen on purchasing the items can comment on the Facebook post here, and Charlotte will advise accordingly on the collection date.

Customers are, however, required to collect the items from the shop itself.

Here are more deets on the mama shop’s location:

Address: 316 Jurong East Street 32, Singapore 600316

Nearest MRT: Chinese Garden MRT Station

Hope the surgery goes smoothly

We hope the mama shop uncle’s surgery goes smoothly and that he will make a swift recovery soon.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to help clear the bulky products at the store, do have a look through the items and comment on the Facebook post here.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.