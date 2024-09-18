Elderly brothers live in neglected Jurong West flat, need donations & volunteer help

Neglected Jurong West flat is home to 2 brothers with schizophrenia

Home symbolises safety and comfort to most people.

For two elderly brothers in Singapore, home is an unwashed pillow on the floor and a toilet that has seen better days.

Uncle Lim and his brother live alone in a flat at Block 919 Jurong West Street 91.

According to charity organisation Helping Joy, the brothers suffer from schizophrenia — a mental health condition that causes hallucinations and delusions, among other symptoms.

With no other immediate family support, the brothers have been unable to maintain their home, leading to its current state of disrepair.

Brothers live in dismal living conditions at Jurong West

Helping Joy first shared the pair’s plight on Tuesday (17 Sept) via a social media post.

Images of the Jurong West flat showed the dismal condition of the various rooms in the brothers’ home.

While the flat seemed sparsely furnished, dirt and grime can be seen in most of the rooms.

One of the bedrooms had a single wooden bed and plastic drawers.

The only other items in the room appeared to be an unwashed pillow and a brown blanket on the grimy floor.

Of all the rooms in the house, the kitchen and toilets looked to be in the most sorry state.

Multiple mugs with unfinished beverages sit on a stool, while the uncleaned surfaces have attracted unwanted pests.

“The kitchen cabinet is filled with cockroaches,” noted Helping Joy in its Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the toilets in the home are clogged beyond use.

To better the lives of the two brothers, the charity organisation is appealing for donations and volunteers.

Volunteers & donations needed

Those who are willing and able can make monetary donations of S$10, S$30, S$50, or any goodwill amount.

They can do so by messaging the charity organisation on Facebook.

Those who wish to donate essential furniture and daily items to Uncle Lim and his brother can also do so.

Among the items listed are brand-new bed frames, mattresses, and toilet bowls. Potential donors can refer to the Facebook post for the full list of items.

Meanwhile, Helping Joy is also recruiting volunteers to assist in helping the pair clean and paint the house, as well as tear down the cabinets.

Volunteers will be mobilised on Sunday (22 Sept), though the organisation acknowledges that Uncle Lim and his brother will require long-term care and support.

Also read: TikToker raises over S$4K for Bukit Merah fire victims, accepting donations till 20 Sept

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – Charity Organization on Facebook.