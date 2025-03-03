SM Entertainment to launch K-pop training academy in S’pore, 21-week programme priced at S$13.5K

SM Entertainment launches K-pop training academy in Singapore

If you’ve got a flair for singing or dancing and dream of stepping into the spotlight alongside K-pop superstars like Girls’ Generation, SHINee, NCT, or Aespa, this is your moment to shine.

SM Universe, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, is bringing its first-ever K-pop training academy to *SCAPE, offering aspiring idols the chance to receive world-class training right here in Singapore.

Set to open in June 2025, the academy’s flagship offering is a 21-week intensive programme focused on honing every aspect of the idol experience — from vocals and dance to music production and overall stage presence.

21-week programme priced at S$13,500

The 21-week programme will be priced at approximately US$10,000 (S$13,500), according to a spokesperson from SM Universe (Singapore).

While there’s no strict age limit, the academy expects most students to be between 13 to 18 years old.

To ensure the best fit for the programme, there will be an online audition process for applicants, allowing the academy to assess skill levels before enrolment.

For those who can’t commit to the full 21-week course, shorter programmes ranging from one to four weeks will also be available.

These courses will focus on either vocal or dance skills and, like the flagship programme, are designed and taught by K-pop industry veterans.

More detailed information about the programme will be available in April. In the meantime, interested participants can sign up here to receive exclusive updates on the launch.

One-week enrichment trip to Seoul

Of course, the programme wouldn’t be complete without an expedition to the birthplace of K-pop: South Korea.

The course wraps up with a week-long training stint at the SM Universe campus in Seoul, where top students will have the opportunity to audition with South Korean entertainment agencies and showcase their skills.

Jaewon Jang, CEO of SM Universe, said: “SM Universe is excited to expand into Southeast Asia and nurture new talent. This academy will provide aspiring K-pop artists in the region with world-class education and serve as a springboard for their growth as they pursue their dreams on the international stage.”

Jonathan Ang, Director at SM Universe (Singapore), added: “We see strong growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, and the establishment of a Singapore campus demonstrates our commitment to fostering talent and providing unparalleled growth opportunities for young artists in Southeast Asia. We look forward to seeing the talent that will emerge from our academy.”

Also read: Inside a K-pop audition: What candidates go through & can S’poreans stand out?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMTOWN on Facebook.