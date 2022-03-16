Cat Trapped On Roof Of Kallang Condo Rescued On 16 Mar

After 10 harrowing days, the anxious wait is finally over — the cat which had been trapped on the roof of a condominium in Kallang has been rescued at last.

The cat was finally confirmed to be rescued on Wednesday (16 Mar) after being trapped on the roof of Petain Court for the better part of 10 days.

The Facebook user who first highlighted the cat’s plight also thanked fellow netizens for their concern and support during the uncertain period.

Kallang cat saved after 10 days

The situation was first brought to public attention when a concerned citizen posted about it to the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group on Saturday night (12 Mar).

On Wednesday (16 Mar), the post was updated with the OP confirming the cat’s successful rescue.

“Cat is no longer on roof!” she wrote. “Now safe and sound on ground although look so much skinnier.”

Full details on the rescue, however, have not been released to the public. The OP states that the rescue was made possible thanks to a culmination of efforts made over the past few days.

There were many factors in the last many days that have each contributed to today’s completion of mission.

Cat trapped for over 10 days on roof

The cat was trapped on the roof of Petain Court for over 10 days.

During the period, both authorities and locals attempted various methods of bringing the animal down.

These efforts included unsuccessful cat trapping and cutting a hole through the roof.

Netizen pens open letter to authorities

The extensive delay in rescuing the cat has led many to question the effectiveness of our authorities.

While building restrictions made access to the roof difficult, the authorities still received flak for the extended delay.

The OP of the original post previously mentioned a few agencies which initially turned down her request to rescue the cat.

In light of the ongoing incident, another netizen penned an open letter to local authorities and MPs.

The letter was posted on Tuesday (14 Mar) in the same Facebook group. It pointed out how stray animals in Singapore often get disregarded and asked authorities to step up.

Since then, MP Denise Phua has arrived at the scene to assist with the issue. Contractors sent by NParks were also insistent on setting up a cat trap to aid the rescue despite facing numerous obstacles.

MS News has reached out to AVS for comments and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Hope authorities can step up rescue efforts

Over the past 10 days when the cat was trapped, we’ve seen our fair share of compassion from members of our society.

It is indeed fortunate that the cat is now safe as the situation could have worsened even further.

The delay in putting together a successful rescue operation is also a sign that there’s perhaps room for improvement in such situations.

