‘Trash to Treasure’: Ex-commando creates kampung diorama using recycled materials & daily items

Wilfred Cheah, an ex-commando of 10 years, recently captured the hearts of netizens after sharing pictures of a miniature set — known as a diorama — of a traditional kampung scene.

The diorama, which Mr Cheah crafted himself, follows a 1:30 scale and is fashioned almost entirely from recycled materials.

The kampung diorama, which Cheah named ‘Bahagia Selamanya; Happily Ever After‘, depicts a scene at a Malay wedding back in the 1960s.

But what’s most impressive about his creation is his eye for detail, with many realistic and intricate designs that had netizens reminiscing about the olden days in Singapore.

From the front, the diorama shows a bustling wedding ceremony scene.

The bride and groom, adorned in lavish yet traditional clothing, sat on a pelamin — Malay for ‘throne’.

The pelamin is adorned in flowers, an attestation to the vast use of floral decorations in the Malay culture.

Cheah also included many traditions involved in a Malay wedding, such as a man performing silat, a kuda kepang performance, and numerous people playing the kompang.

Feature guests feasting at table & men cooking with cauldrons

The side view of the diorama was equally impressive, featuring a boy playing bunga manggar.

He even constructed a table where guests were feasting — another common sight in Malay culture.

There was even a special guest at the table — a cat stretching majestically on a seat.

Hidden away from the main area were a group of men attending to large pots and cauldrons — resembling the mass cooking seen often seen at Malay weddings.

Just from looking at the sight of the figurines, many can imagine the aromatic scent of food wafting through the air.

Well-furnished & detailed interior design

The details do not end with the exterior of the kampung house — the house’s interior might just be the most impressive part of the diorama.

The interior is furnished with multiple pieces of furniture, including a rustic television set, traditional floor tiles, and a floral sofa set.

Black-and-white family portraits and a poster of iconic Malay actor P. Ramlee, hang from the house’s walls.

The house also features a bedroom for the newly wedded couple, furbished with a pink bed and a beautiful flower arrangement.

Spent 3 months crafting diorama

Speaking to MS News, Mr Cheah shared that he spent three months creating the kampung diorama.

The kampung diorama is part of his ‘Trash to Treasure’ collection, which comprises miniature sets mostly made from recycled materials

“I’m a very meticulous person, I’ll always look at things whether they are of other uses before I discard,” shared Cheah.

The 59-year-old also told MS News that he mainly uses daily materials such as straws, toothpicks and, bamboo chopsticks for his creations.

As for the kampung diorama, Cheah said 90% of the set was made from recycled materials.

“I would say it’s 90% (recycled materials), except the human figures which I bought but (I) have to do a lot of modification on their posture. Their clothings were made from tissue paper.”

As for his inspiration for the kampung scene, Cheah said he loves the “close to nature feel“ of the kampung life.

Mr Cheah also shared that all parts of his diorama are hand-painted.

“I don’t even use an airbrush to do the job. My works are all handmade from scratch, no special machines like 3D printers because I see them as an artwork and I prefer to build them up bit by bit, that’s where you enjoyed the journey most.”

Noting that many artworks have become digitalised today, Mr Cheah said hand-painted ones will always look better as they won’t be another piece that looks the same.

Designing dioramas as a ‘retirement hobby’

Cheah told MS News that he started creating miniature sets as a hobby after retiring.

While he accepts commissions for dioramas, he intends to keep the kampung one that he recently created.

Apart from being a former commando, Cheah also worked as an interior designer for 28 years.

