Katong Eatery Owner Calls Out Family For Returning Half-Eaten Burgers, They Claimed Patties Weren’t Well-Done

Katong Eatery Owner Calls Out Family For Returning Half-Eaten Burgers Due To Doneness

Difficult customers are the bane of every business owner.

While some companies strive to always provide the best service to their patrons, a few bad eggs push their luck with unreasonable requests.

Recently, the owner of a Katong eatery took to TikTok to recount his experience with a family of customers.

In his three-minute rant, he claimed that a family had returned their half-eaten burgers after claiming that they weren’t well-done.

Taking it in his stride, he explained that although he acceded to their requests, he couldn’t help but feel frustrated.

Family members took turns exchanging half-eaten burgers at Katong eatery

Last Saturday (30 Jul), TikTok user @nbcbsg, aka Tommy, recounted his experience with a family of diners at the Katong branch of his burger joint Nothing But Cheese Burger (NBCB).

First, he explained that staff are taught to inform customers that the patties will always be cooked to medium or medium-rare.

That said, customers can always ask for meat that’s more well-done instead if that’s what they prefer.

Mr Tommy then continued with his story, saying that the day before, a family of three went to eat at the restaurant.

He trusts that, as usual, his staff would’ve told them that the patties would be medium-rare to medium.

However, halfway through the meal, the family members started asking to have their burgers exchanged after eating most of them.

They explained that they wanted the patties well-done instead of the eatery’s standard medium-rare finish.

These requests came one after another as the son was the first to request the exchange, followed by the father and then the mother.

Mr Tommy used his fingers to show just how little of the burgers were left when the diners asked for new ones. According to him, there was only a mouthful left of the father’s burger.

The mother and son had also consumed half of their burgers.

Despite this, the staff agreed to cook new burgers for them.

Katong eatery owner pleads with customers to not take advantage of goodwill

Naturally, Mr Tommy is not happy with how the diners treated them.

He explained that the profit margins for food and beverage (F&B) operators are not very high and that most eateries would be operating at a loss if they compensate a customer.

To make matters worse, it’s hard for businesses to argue with customers because no matter what the truth is, the shop will usually be the one that ends up looking bad.

While he would’ve been able to accept it if it was a genuine mistake or misunderstanding, he disagreed with the way the family did things.

In conclusion, Mr Tommy pleaded with customers not to take advantage of the goodwill of eateries. He also urged everyone to check with staff if they’re unsure about the doneness of the meat.

Don’t be that person

In certain situations, it is reasonable to ask for an exchange or refund when one finds fault with their meal.

However, as Mr Tommy noted, the way the family did things suggests that they were indeed taking advantage of the eatery’s willingness to make them new burgers free of charge. Otherwise, they would’ve asked for the exchange right after the first bite.

Hopefully, this story serves as a reminder for us to be kinder to our F&B staff and not take advantage of their goodwill.

Featured image adapted from @nbcbsg on TikTok & Google Maps.