Customer Allegedly Finds Bugs In Shi Li Fang Order, Hotpot Restaurant Offers Compensation

Customer Allegedly Finds Bugs In Shi Li Fang Bukit Panjang Order

Picture this: You’ve had a long, rough day and are looking forward to tucking into a warm, hearty bowl of mala tang with lots of meat and seafood.

We’re pretty sure you won’t be expecting to find any extra ‘ingredients’ that shouldn’t be in there, such as insects.

Unfortunately – and quite disturbingly – that’s allegedly what happened to Facebook user Ms See, who recently found her spicy bowl of mala tang filled with bugs.

She later reached out to Shi Li Fang, the hotpot restaurant, and they offered to compensate her with a free meal and gift in exchange for removing her post. However, she turned them down.

Woman allegedly finds ten bugs in her mala tang

Ms See first shared about the unfortunate incident on Facebook on 5 May.

She had ordered a bowl of mala tang and the Shi Li Fang Signature Sauce from the restaurant’s Junction 10 branch on 4 May via GrabFood.

Upon receiving her order and checking it, however, Ms See claimed that she saw one bug in her bowl of food. After taking a closer look, she was shocked to discover at least 10 more of them.

In her post, Ms See mentioned that she initially did not want to pursue the matter when she only found one bug. However, she felt the need to bring up this “extremely unhygienic” issue after finding so many of them.

Woman claims she had a stomachache after her meal

The meal apparently caused Ms See to experience a “stomachache and runs”. She believes “it could’ve been worse” if a more vulnerable person, such as an elder or child, had consumed the contaminated dish instead.

She allegedly tried to contact Shi Li Fang to look into the matter, but the restaurant did not get back to her even after 24 hours.

Thus, Ms See took to Facebook in a bid to “create awareness”. She tagged the restaurant, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in her post, hoping they would conduct an investigation.

Shi Li Fang offered compensation

Ms See later updated her Facebook post saying that Shi Li Fang had called to inform her that she could “claim from their insurance” if she needed medical help.

They also allegedly offered her a free meal and a gift, and asked if she could remove her post.

However, Ms See declined both the offer and the request to take down the post. She explained that she was “just factually sharing” and hopes that this incident will help them “improve”.

She added that she also alerted the restaurant to similar incidents raised by other customers, to which the restaurant replied that they “will be more wary”.

MS News has reached out to Shi Li Fang for comments and will update the article once they get back.

Meanwhile, 8world News reported that the SFA had inspected the restaurant outlet twice but found no issues. They also reminded the staff to be extra careful with their hygiene.

The media outlet added that the case is still under investigation.

Hope similar incidents will not occur again

Having to discover a warm bowl of soup filled with insects must’ve been an unpleasant experience for Ms See.

We hope that her experience has encouraged the restaurant to be more careful with food handling and safety.

Hopefully, now that they’re aware of the incident, they will take prompt action to ensure that such unsanitary cases will not happen again.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.