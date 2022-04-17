Admiralty Hotpot & BBQ Buffet Has S$32++/Pax Dinner With Free-Flow Seafood, Meat & Veggies

Admiralty Hotpot & BBQ Buffet Has Affordable Halal Hotpot

During the blessed month of Ramadan, Muslim families often make it a point to break fast together when it’s time.

Eating mum’s homecooked food at home for Iftar is often the easiest choice, but if you are looking for a feast, we have a recommendation you can consider.

Shiok Garden Hotpot & BBQ Buffet is a halal hotpot restaurant in Admiralty Park. The eatery offers free-flow seafood, meat and veggies, with prices starting from S$22.80 for adults.

Source

Now that dining in is allowed for groups of 10, here’s what you need to know if you are eager to have a big outing.

Admiralty Hotpot & BBQ Buffet has free-flow seafood

Shiok Garden Hotpot & BBQ Buffet has an opening promo with a variety of soup bases you can choose from:

Bird’s Nest Collagen Soup

Sukhothai Tom Yum Soup

Chong Qing Mala Soup

Tomato Soup

Pair your soup with a variety of drinks such as:

Lime Juice

Barley

Orange

Rose

Ice Lemon Tea

Kiwi

Diners can choose up to two soup bases and one drink each.

Free-flow seafood, meat & veggies

The main highlight of any hotpot buffet is the combination of the broth with tender meat slices and savoury seafood cooked to perfection — and you’ll be far from disappointed at Shiok Garden Hotpot & BBQ Buffet.

The eatery has free-flow seafood, meat and veggies that look mouthwatering and delectable.

While you wait for your meal to be ready, feel free to catch up and exchange stories with your loved ones.

Food always tastes better with good company, so you’ll surely leave feeling refreshed and satisfied.

Buffet starts from S$22.80

Starting prices for hotpots will differ depending on the day and time you opt to dine in.

Here are their regular rates for adult diners:

Lunch

Monday to Thursday: S$22.80

Friday to Sunday: S$28.80

Dinner

Monday to Thursday: S$28.80

Friday to Sunday: S$32.80



Enjoy mouthwatering halal buffets

Shiok Garden Hotpot & BBQ Buffet caters to both walk-ins and online reservations. You can contact the establishment via WhatsApp for a table reservation.

Here’s how to get there:

Address: 31 Riverside Road, Admiralty Park, Singapore 739087

Opening hours: 11am-11pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Woodlands North

We hope you have an enjoyable meal with a mouthwatering buffet spread in a halal-certified restaurant with your loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from uzairthesg5863g on Instagram and Yassin Kampung on Facebook.