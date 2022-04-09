Migrant Workers Perform Ramadan Prayers Together After 2 Years Of Covid-19 Restrictions

Ever since Singapore eased Covid-19 restrictions on 29 Mar, we’ve seen many stories of how the everyday Singaporean has been responding to it.

But we shouldn’t forget that migrant workers are part of our community too, and many observe the fasting month of Ramadan, where congregational prayers are an essential part of the experience.

Source

After two years of dealing with tighter restrictions than us, they can finally join in communal activities like prayers again.

Migrant workers congregate for Ramadan prayers

In a Facebook post on Friday (8 Apr), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) shared photos of Muslim migrant workers praying in congregation.

Since the post went live during the fasting month, they were likely performing the Tarawih or nightly Ramadan prayers.

Source

Explaining that the workers are now able to join in larger group congregational prayers, MOM described this year’s Ramadan to be “a special one” for them.

Workers can pray at dorms & mosques

The photos show many workers standing and prostrating in neat rows with their masks on, per the existing rules.

Those at their dormitory site congregated at what appeared to be a basketball court, where they prayed together in the open.

Source

Others who ventured out joined Singapore residents at the mosque, which requires prior booking.

Source

Regardless of the location, seeing them being a part of such a meaningful and collective activity is certainly uplifting.

Hope we’ll get to see more of such communal spirit

While the resumption of communal events is something we’ve all been expecting, it’s probably a precious opportunity for the workers to be a part of something greater.

Hopefully, as we adjust to the new measures, we’ll see more opportunities for communal bonding beyond just mass prayers.

After all, we need to get through the pandemic together, and there’s nothing stronger than a united society.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Ministry of Manpower on Facebook.