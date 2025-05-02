‘Can get Yeo’s Kaya in Wisconsin now ah?!’: Redditor shocked to find coconut spread in the US

Redditor surprised to find kaya in the United States, netizens chime in with pairing suggestions

Living abroad often comes with waves of homesickness, and nothing hits quite like spotting a familiar local treat where you least expect it.

That was the case for one Reddit user in the United States (US), who recently stumbled upon cans of Yeo’s kaya at an Asian supermarket in Wisconsin.

Posting to the r/SingaporeEats subreddit, they recounted their struggles with finding the beloved coconut jam abroad — especially in a Western country.

Kaya can cost up to S$24 online in the United States

The original poster (OP) shared that they had once considered ordering kaya from Amazon — until they saw the price: a hefty US$18 (S$23.50) for a 500g can.

Cravings nearly pushed them to make it from scratch, but those plans were shelved when they spotted cans of Yeo’s kaya at a nearby Asian supermarket — one they described as “crappier” but improving — for just US$4.99 (S$6.50).

Although the OP grew up on Glory’s kaya, a pandan-rich Nyonya-style recipe they dubbed the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time), they said Yeo’s Hainanese-style version still satisfied their cravings.

Now with “regular access” to kaya again, they turned to fellow Singaporeans for ideas on how to enjoy it beyond the usual breakfast toast.

Creative ways to use Kaya spread

The post quickly gained traction, with commenters chiming in with creative pairing suggestions.

One user suggested adding the spread to coconut ice cream.

Another chimed in with the idea of spreading kaya on pastries, though they were quick to add that classic kaya toast with butter still reigns supreme.

The OP responded that they’d already tried slathering it on brioche rolls — a move that, in their words, made the whole experience “slightly more atas”.

And of course, there was that one unapologetic kaya fiend who admitted to eating it “straight from the jar” and recommended mixing it with yoghurt for a sweet-and-tangy twist.

Also read: S’pore kaya toast among 100 best sandwiches globally, M’sians claim it‘s their dish

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from r/SingaporeEats on Reddit and Time Out, for illustration purposes only.