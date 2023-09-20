Ken Lim Faces New Sexual Offence Charge, Allegedly Asked Woman About Having Sex With Him

Ex-Singapore Idol Judge Ken Lim Faces 7th Sexual Offence Charge, Allegedly Asked Woman About Sex With Him

Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim has been slapped with a new sexual offence charge.

This brings the total number of charges against him to seven, with six counts of outrage of modesty and one count of molestation.

In his latest charge, the executive director of Hype Records allegedly asked a woman, “Are you a virgin?” and, “What if I have sex with you right now?”

Lim faces up to a year’s jail and a fine for each count of outrage of modesty, and up to two years’ jail and a fine for the molestation charge.

Ken Lim allegedly asked woman if she was a virgin

Lim, who previously faced six charges for sexual offences, received a new one today (20 Sep).

He is best known as the stoic, no-nonsense judge on the reality singing competition ‘Singapore Idol’.

Lim, 59, is also the executive director of Hype Records, a record label and artiste management agency.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the latest charge involves an insult of modesty, which allegedly took place on 25 July 2012 at Hype Records’ business address.

That night, Lim was speaking to a woman about a career in music when he allegedly asked her, “Are you a virgin?”

He reportedly also asked her, “What if I have sex with you right now?”

Lim previously accused of 6 sexual offences

Lim’s alleged sexual offences go even further back.

From 1998 to 2021, he targeted five alleged victims both at home and in his office, including the woman involved in the latest charge.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Lim purportedly told another victim that she was sexually inexperienced and that he could help her with this.

This conversation happened sometime between 1998 and 1999 at the Hype Records office as well.

Additionally, he reportedly showed the same woman a pornographic video at his home.

Then, between 1999 and 2002, he asked another female artiste about her virginity. He also questioned how she could write “deeper songs if she was sexually inexperienced”.

Lim told her to write out her sexual fantasies as “homework” and offered to help her fulfil them as a sex partner.

The reported comments once again took place at the Hype Records office in the Henderson Building.

In 2013, he told his third alleged victim that if she could have sex for nothing, why not have sex for something.

In addition, he purportedly made the gesture of unbuckling of his belt in front of her.

The fourth alleged victim accused Lim of touching her breast on 23 Nov 2021. The one count of molestation became his first of seven charges on 30 March 2023.

Lim denies all allegations

Lim’s lawyers told CNA about his “intention to vigorously contest the allegations in court”.

Through his lawyers, he denied the allegations and maintained his innocence.

If convicted, Lim faces up to a year’s jail, a fine, or both for each of his six counts of insulting a woman’s modesty.

For his molestation charge, he faces two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Lim is exempted from the possibility of caning for the charge due to being over 50 years old.

He is set to return to court later this week.

Featured image adapted from perfectgroupies on YouTube and by MS News.