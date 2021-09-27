Kenny Leck Addresses Allegations Of Misconduct & Apologises For Hurt He’s Caused

On 25 Sep, an article published by Rice Media on BooksActually alleged misconduct by founder Kenny Leck. One of the interviewed was his ex-wife and former co-worker Renee Ting.

While initially, Leck denied the allegations when contacted, BooksActually has since issued a statement and said Leck would step down as owner.

Last night (26 Sep), Leck has also released his statement on his personal Facebook page, acknowledging his “personal failures” as the one running BooksActually before mid-2019.

He also clarified that since his current team joined, BooksActually has been run professionally and consistently with its values.

BooksActually founder Kenny Leck apologised for past failings

The Rice Media exposé revealed several allegations, such as how Ms Ting was unpaid and had lived at the store without taking holidays during her relationship with Leck.

Other former employees also alleged a lack of distinction between personal and professional lives while working at the bookshop.

Leck’s Facebook post addressed somewhat the allegations that were made. He said that there are 2 distinct periods to address — one being prior to his team of 5 joining BooksActually in 2019, and after.

He did not deny that his personal failures caused “immense pain” to specific ex-employees, without naming them.

He also noted that he made mistakes in his marriage with Ms Ting, acknowledging that he caused her deep pain that she may never recover from.

However, he said that he is still making restitution as per a settlement agreement that was finalised during his divorce from Ms Ting.

He also said that some allegations and inferences remain “totally untrue”, although he said he isn’t ready to address them publicly yet.

BooksActually run professionally since 2019

Leck further added that since his current team joined, BooksActually isn’t the same as it used to be, nothing the period as being one where “BooksActually is not troubled by the shadows of (his) personal life”.



He also claimed that since 2020, he’s gradually ceded executive decision-making to the team, and moving forward, will no longer be the owner of BooksActually.

Leck will no longer be involved in decision-making at the company, which is consistent with the statement that BooksActually put out on Sunday (26 Sep).

The team will also draft SOPs for the workplace, which will include anti-harassment policies for future hires.

Finally, Leck said he is deeply sorry to those he caused pain to.

Accountability needed

The SingLit scene has been rocked by the expose and many had called for Leck to take accountability for his actions.

It is regrettable that past actions have caused hurt to former employees that continue to haunt them today.

While this public statement is very much needed, we hope that Leck is doing everything in his power, including restitution, to make amends with the ex-employees that he’s hurt in the past.

Hopefully, the ex-employees will be able to find closure, and that steps are indeed taken to prevent harm to others.

