Keppel Marina East Rooftop Garden Gives 360° View Of Singapore Skyline

When one thinks of places in the city that are both spacious and offer beautiful views of the city, Marina Barrage often comes to mind.

But a new contender has stepped into the game, in the form of the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant (KMEDP), which opened yesterday (4 Feb).

While much of the treatment process happens underground, the facilities above ground are the ones getting us excited.

Open space for recreational activities

With that much green space on its rooftop, there’s no surprise that KMEDP welcomes visitors to enjoy the area for recreational purposes.

Bring the fam for a lovely picnic on a bright Sunday evening, and lounge on the grass as the wind blows. Since kite-flying and ball games aren’t permitted there, you’ll have more than enough space to lepak in peace.

Pet owners should note that they can’t bring their fur kids either, so plan that park outing for another day, and at a different location.

For a full list of what you can and can’t do at KMEDP, check out their guidelines here.

Keppel Marina East offers stunning view of Singapore skyline

While there may not be as many activities you can engage in there due to certain precautions, the view is enough to compensate.

Get your cameras ready as darkness falls, to capture snapshots of Singapore’s breathtaking skyline at night.

Having a clear view of the Singapore Flyer and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) beautifully lit up will guarantee you all the likes on Instagram.

Park connector links ECP to Gardens by the Bay

If you noticed the park connector (PCN) curving around the structure, you’re in for a treat.

According to Keppel, the PCN adjacent to KMEDP links East Coast Park (ECP) to Gardens by the Bay East, so you can easily travel from one recreational space to another.

Add these locations to your itinerary so you can make the most of your family’s day out, exploring Singapore’s beauteous cityscape.

Accessible via public & private transport

You’re probably raring to make weekend plans there already, so here’s how to get there:

Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant (KMEDP)

Address: 1 Marina East Drive, Singapore 029996

Opening hours: 8am – 9pm daily (last entry at 8pm)

Nearest MRT: Mountbatten Station

Keppel recommends that you take Exit B at Mountbatten Station and walk to the nearest bus stop. There, you can board any one of the following services:

12

14

30

158

196

Alight at the bus stop opposite Costa Rhu Condominium, from which it’d be a 20-minute walk to KMEDP.

Those who are driving can park at Fort Road carpark and take a 15-minute walk along the PCN to reach KMEDP.

Have a safe & relaxing time with the fam

Though KMEDP can accommodate up to 500 people at any one time, note that Phase 3 safe distancing rules may affect that.

Currently, only a maximum of 100 people will be allowed on the rooftop. Once it gets crowded, the area may be closed for an hour, so we’d suggest heading there early.

We’ve had our share of rediscovering Singapore over the year-end holidays, so now’s the time to explore exciting new places like this.

Take the chance to check it out over the upcoming long weekend, and spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Featured images adapted from Urban Redevelopment Authority on Facebook and courtesy of Keppel.