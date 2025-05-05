‘What S’poreans truly deserve’: NSP’s Kevryn Lim slams voters after party’s GE2025 defeat

Kevryn Lim slams voters in Instagram Stories following NSP defeat

National Solidarity Party (NSP) member Kevryn Lim has taken to social media to air her frustrations after the party’s poor performance in the 3 May general election.

In an Instagram Stories post in on Monday (5 May), Ms Lim described the election date as “a day to mourn for the losses”, after both NSP teams in Tampines GRC and Sembawang GRC failed to secure the minimum 12.5% of votes required to retain their deposits.

The party received just 0.18% of the vote in Tampines and 2.32% in Sembawang.

‘What Singaporeans truly deserve’

Alongside a photo of NSP and People’s Action Party (PAP) campaign posters in Tampines, Ms Lim wrote: “What Singaporeans truly deserve… daily [lightning emoji] dose” — a pointed reference to the PAP’s logo.

Ms Lim, who did not stand for election, criticised voters for backing the ruling party while continuing to complain about governance.

“(Don’t) be a hypocrite,” she wrote, adding that the results validated her decision to step aside.

“Why put yourself out in front and risk it all when all you get is (being told) you are never enough,” she said.

Addressing questions about why she did not contest, Ms Lim alluded to the treatment of opposition candidates: “When you step up, you give them a reason to step on you.”

Despite her disappointment, she expressed pride in her “young colleagues” who ran under the NSP banner, saying she supported them in every way she could.

Forecasts ‘even higher cost of living’ for the next 5 years

A few hours later, Ms Lim shared a satirical weather map featuring lightning symbols, with a message telling Singaporeans not to complain about being “struck every day for the next (five) years because you made this choice”.

In another Instagram Story, she posted a five-year “forecast” predicting rising GST, escalating living costs, unaffordable housing, and widening income inequality.

Ms Lim also urged Singaporeans to “at least give credit and applaud those who were willing to stand up and represent those of you who just complain about life”.

She emphasised that the NSP is not “here for the drama”.

“We are here to make a change. If you are not ready for a change (don’t) ask for it and keep complaining,” she wrote, noting that even The Workers’ Party (WP) — the strongest opposition — had not managed to gain more seats in Parliament.

Netizens divided over her rant

Ms Lim’s posts have drawn mixed reactions online, with some netizens sympathising with her candid remarks and others criticising her tone.

One Reddit user agreed with her sentiment, writing: “You can’t complain about the party you vote for.”

Another commenter expressed relief that the NSP did not win, citing the “kind of attitude” Ms Lim displayed in her Stories.

A separate user argued that a party that lost its election deposits in two GRCs should be reflecting on its shortcomings rather than blaming voters.

Another Reddit user remarked that Ms Lim is just a “bitter loser”.

Featured image adapted from Kevryn Lim on Facebook and Instagram.