KFC Has Unlimited Chicken Feast At 3 S’pore Outlets, Includes Free-Flow Desserts & Drinks

KFC Hosting Unlimited Chicken Feast For International Fried Chicken Day

If you’re looking for the ultimate guilty pleasure to satiate your fried chicken cravings, we have just the thing for you.

KFC is hosting a three-day Unlimited Chicken feast at three of its outlets in Singapore, from 5 to 7 July.

From S$18.95, fried chicken lovers can indulge in 90 minutes of free-flow chicken, sides, desserts and soft drinks.

Ticketing for the feast begins on 15 June.

KFC to host Unlimited Chicken Feast at 3 outlets

In a press release on 8 June, KFC Singapore announced their first Unlimited Chicken Feast to celebrate International Fried Chicken Day.

The ticketed event will take place from 5 to 7 July.

For S$18.95 and S$21.95 per person for lunch and dinner respectively, hungry customers can enjoy unlimited servings of over 10 of their menu items for 90 minutes.

Fret not if you’re worried that eating just chicken may be ‘jelak’ or nauseating, as the feast also consists of free-flow sides and desserts galore.

The options available are plentiful:

Original Recipe Chicken

Hot & Crispy Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

Tenders

KFC Spicy Dippers with Sriracha-Styled Sauce

Nuggets

Coleslaw

Whipped Potato

French Fries

Egg Tart

Golden Mochi Balls (Chocolate & Durian fillings)

In addition, foodies will get to savour each bite with 10 unique sauce pairings.

They include fail-proof sauces like Original Recipe Gravy, Mentai Mayo and Sour Cream.

Spice-lovers who want an additional kick can also opt for the Ghost Pepper and Wasabi Mayo sauces.

Patrons can wash down their food with unlimited soft drinks like Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta before chowing down on more sweet and savoury treats.

6 time slots available each day per outlet, while stocks last

This feast will be hosted at three KFC outlets — Harbourfront (#02-83/84), Kallang Stadium Boulevard and Woodlands 888 (#01-729).

There are 18 different slots to choose from, with three lunch and dinner slots each per day.

The time slots for lunch are:

11am – 12.30pm

1pm – 2.30pm

3pm – 4.30pm

On the other hand, time slots for dinner are:

5pm – 6.30pm

7pm – 8.30pm

9pm – 10.30pm

Mark your calendars, as tickets for the feast will be up for grabs from next Thursday (15 June), while stocks last.

Tickets can be booked via Chope.

Do note that tickets are only sold in pairs, so you can take the chance to jio your fellow fried chicken fanatic friend and catch up over the hearty meal.

Look forward to annual Fried Chicken Day Party & discounts

On top of the Unlimited Chicken Feast, KFC has two other surprises up their sleeve.

In commemoration of International Fried Chicken Day, the fast food chain will be continuing their annual tradition of holding a Fried Chicken Day Party.

This will take place from 7pm to 8.30pm on 6 July at their Kallang Stadium outlet, so make sure to book that slot if you wish to join.

Participants can look forward to an “exclusive menu”, as well as fun games and contests hosted by radio DJs The Muttons from CLASS 95 and Hazelle Teo from YES 933.

On top of various exciting prizes, all attendees will walk away with a goodie bag containing limited edition KFC merchandise each.

If you’re not a big eater but still want to have your fill of KFC fried chicken, the chain will also be offering a five for S$10 offer on their Original Recipe Chicken and Hot & Crispy Chicken on 5 and 6 July.

The deal is valid for both dine-in and takeaway at all outlets.

Be sure to look out for more information on KFC Singapore’s Facebook page, Instagram page, or their website. Tag someone whom you’d like to share the feast with!

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and @sgfoodlifestyle on Instagram.