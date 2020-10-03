HomeTeamNS Khatib Adventure Park Is A 5-Min Walk From MRT Station

Maintaining your workout routine can feel boring, especially if you do it every day. However, this new indoor park may exhilarate thrill-seekers looking for a challenge close to home.

The sprawling Khatib Adventure HQ by HomeTeamNS complex features our first and largest multi-elements indoor adventure centre with roll gliders, artificial caves, indoor slides, and rope courses.

Since it’s now open for booking, we’ll zip through the obstacles that guests can conquer here to give you a preview of what to expect, before you head down with the fam.

Expansive bouldering & rock climbing areas

While we can’t climb lush mountains overseas, you can train for your next adventure in Adventure HQ’s climbing areas.

Experienced climbers can channel their inner Spiderman in the boulder area with little to no equipment.

No need to worry about slipping because floors are equipped with thick crash pads that will cushion your fall.

You can choose from their Automated Belaying or Classic Top Rope climbing courses.

We’d imagine this would be an ultimate body workout for those who attempt it — but if you’re looking for a grungier alternative, consider this next course instead.

Urban climbing obstacle course with netted areas

Settle your score with friends at the urban climb area which features 24 interactive elements. With these multiple obstacles, you can finally determine the best climber on your squad.

Let your spidey sense come out with full force at the Cloud Climb area where you’ll navigate through these web-like ropes.

Ninja maze & fossil labyrinth

AdventureHQ is set to open their interesting Ninja Course and Fossil Labyrinth in the upcoming weeks.

Aspiring ninjas can test their agility, endurance, strength, and coordination in an obstacle course filled with multiple challenges. Now, Naruto fans can experience the life of a shinobi IRL.

Many of us dream of entering prehistoric caves in faraway lands. In preparation for your ambitious ventures, you can overcome this labyrinth encapsulated in fossils, stalagmites, and stalactites.

Roll glider & 14-metre slides

Ziplining across hills will be one of the most unforgettable experiences in your lifetime. Those who have chickened out in the past can conquer their fear and defy gravity at their upcoming roll glider.

Adventure HQ’s firemen slides hold the title for the longest indoor slide in Singapore spanning 14 metres or 4.5 storeys high. At long last, you can eagerly zoom down several floors and feel like a kid again.

Rope & nets obstacle course

As for the Sky Venture and Adventure Trail courses, guests can expect a multi-storey rope course that can shake off your fear of heights.

Newbies can fearlessly walk along with the Adventure Trail’s series of tunnels made of nets and slides. Hopefully, you can lose all the calories you gained from drinking too much BBT.

Sky Venture – the country’s biggest indoor ropes course – lets you complete all 16 obstacles to improve your balance, hand-eye coordination, and self-confidence.

Urban Climb, Boulder & Rock Climb areas from $25/member

At the moment, only Urban Climb, Boulder, and Rock Climb areas are open for public bookings. One session is priced from $25 for members and $38 for guests.

No minimum age is required. However, participants must weigh below 110 kg and be around 1.25 metres tall.

Note that the ninja maze, fossil labyrinths, and other attractions are not available for booking yet. Bookmark their website for info on upcoming courses.

Due to the pandemic, participants are encouraged to wear masks but this is not required while climbing. Guests are also encouraged to maintain a 3-metre distance from others.

5-min walk from Khatib MRT Station

Adventure HQ is located at HomeTeamNS Khatib in Yishun. The establishment is a 5-min walk from the Khatib MRT station.

Address: 2 Yishun Walk, HomeTeamNS Khatib, Singapore 767944

Opening Hours: Tues-Fri, 1pm – 10 pm, Sat-Sun, 9am – 10pm, closed on Mondays

Nearest MRT: Khatib Station

Train the fam to climb before conquering actual heights

Thanks to this latest adventure park, thrill-seekers can have fun and fulfill their weight loss goals in a safe yet challenging environment.

Before overseas travel resumes, this is a great way to teach the fam to still have fun while learning all the skills required to conquer natural elements in the future.

Featured image adapted from HomeTeamNS.