Girl in M’sia kicked out of home a day before Hari Raya after refusing arranged marriage to continue her education

Malaysian girl kicked out of home a day before Hari Raya after she refused arranged marriage

A schoolgirl in Malaysia found herself without a home just a day before Hari Raya because she had refused the arranged marriage her father had foisted onto her.

According to Herman Sudil, a man who helps run the children’s shelter she was left at, her own mother had dropped her off.

He shared the girl’s story on Facebook last Friday (20 March), where it has since garnered over 15,000 reactions and 1,500 comments.

She chose school over arranged marriage

The girl, who is based in Johor, had allegedly chosen to continue her education and refused to marry her father’s acquaintance.

A police report was made at 3 am, and she was subsequently handed over to the shelter.

A photo attached to the post shows the girl in front of a police station holding the report.

The post describes the girl as a good student who performs well in school. Despite having her own desires for her future, her father had arranged a marriage for the young girl.

Because she refused to comply, she was forced to leave home.

Helping the girl settle in

According to Herman, the girl only brought with her some school books and her school bag.

He added: “We’ll be taking her to get Hari Raya clothes and other necessities soon.”

Although she had just gone through something traumatic, the man remarked that he had seen her join a Quran recitation group.

He mentioned that it is cases like these that keep him motivated to do more to help children in need. He hopes that when the girl grows up, she can help her own siblings too.

In response to MS News queries, Herman said the girl is doing well.

“She is happy and is staying at our children’s shelter home in Johor Bahru, Malaysia,” he said.

Also read: 10-year-old boy in Thailand helps out aunt at stall, customer reports them for child labour



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Featured image adapted from Herman Sudil on Facebook and Karola G on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.