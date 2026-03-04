10-year-old boy in Thailand helps out aunt at stall, customer reports them for child labour

Stall in Thailand gets reported for child labour after boy helps his aunt to prepare food

A family in Thailand sought legal advice after they have been repeatedly visited by authorities for allegedly using child labour. The case started all because a young boy decided to help his aunt out at her food stall.

The story was first shared on Facebook on 2 March, by a lawyer who relayed the family’s situation — claiming that he had visited them the day before.

After getting picked up by local media, the story quickly went viral.

Boy helps aunt out of gratitude

According to the aunt, she started caring for the 10-year-old boy ever since his birth parents split up.

The father has since started a new family and has not afforded the young boy any support. Meanwhile, the mother is a drug addict.

To take care of him, the aunt paid for her nephew to move from Nonthaburi province to Udon Thani province just to live with her. She is also paying for his tuition and giving him an allowance.

Neither of his birth parents have given any financial support.

Because the aunt did not want to leave the boy alone at home while she worked, she asked him to accompany her at the food stall where she spent her day.

The boy said he would help fetch things from around the stall to help his aunt cook.

He further added that he did so out of gratitude because his aunt had provided for his well-being.

Reported for child labour

His good intentions seemed to have landed the family in legal trouble, however. Authorities visited the stall after there were complaints that they were using child labour.

Confused by the situation, the aunt pointed out that that other stalls also had children who helped out their families.

Additionally, she did not understand why a young child fetching things would be illegal.

The boy, who would be finishing sixth grade soon, told his aunt to allow him to become a novice monk so that he would no longer cause issues for the family.

The lawyer they sought help from questioned the Department of Labour’s actions in this case.

He urged them to be more vigilant of the context so that they would not fall victim to false claims.

