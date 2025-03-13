Kim Soo-hyun allegedly dated late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was 15, later sued her over S$642K debt

Kim Soo-hyun revealed to have been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor

Just over three weeks after Kim Sae-ron’s tragic passing, newly surfaced details have cast a damning light on fellow South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun.

The late actress’s family has released photos and text messages suggesting the two were in a relationship while she was still a minor.

According to The Korea Times, Kim Sae-ron’s aunt appeared on a controversial YouTube channel, alleging that Kim Soo-hyun had been romantically involved with the actress since she was 15.

Family releases evidence of relationship

On a live broadcast on Monday (10 March) and Tuesday (11 March), Garo Sero Institute revealed never-before-seen photos and a distressing text message Kim Sae-ron had sent to Kim Soo-hyun.

In her text message, the late actress pleaded with Kim Soo-hyun for more time to repay her debts.

“I received the content-certified letter… You’re suing me,” she wrote.

“You said you would give me plenty of time, so I’ve been working hard to prepare for my comeback. I’m also making plans to gradually repay you, even if it’s little by little, taking a percentage from each project.”

“But now, if you suddenly demand 700 million won (S$642,000) upfront, it’s not that I don’t want to pay — I simply can’t.”

“Do we really have to go as far as a lawsuit? Please, save me… I’m begging you, please give me some time.”

Dated 19 March 2024, the message allegedly went unanswered by Kim Soo-hyun.

Newly released photo shows Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek

A previously unseen photo of Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek was also revealed during the broadcast.

In addition, the family shared an unpublished letter Kim Sae-ron had written on 24 March 2023.

“Though the media reported that the dating rumours were groundless, I want to make it clear that’s not true,” she wrote. “The photo I uploaded was from 2016. Our relationship lasted from 19 Nov 2015 to 7 July 2021. I was 16, and he was 30.”

The photo she referred to — a picture of her and Kim Soo-hyun with their cheeks pressed together — had been briefly posted on her Instagram before she quickly deleted it.

Family seeks to clear Kim Sae-ron’s name

Along with the photos, the YouTube channel also revealed a lengthy handwritten love letter, allegedly penned by Kim Soo-hyun during his military service.

Dated 9 June 2018, the letter was written when the actor was 30, while Kim Sae-ron was 17.

In the poetically worded letter, Kim Soo-hyun described his experiences in the military and expressed deep affection for the late actress.

Kim Sae-ron’s mother stated that the family decided to release the photos and letters to clear her daughter’s name.

“Speaking again about a daughter who is no longer with me is painful, but I want to restore her name from the damage caused by false reports,” she said in a written statement. “I hope she is remembered as the respected actress she was, not as a tabloid figure.”

Before her passing, Kim Sae-ron faced intense public scrutiny following her 2022 DUI incident.

She was subsequently dropped from her agency, Gold Medalist — owned by Kim Soo-hyun — and had not received any acting opportunities since.

On 16 Feb, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home at age 24 — the same day as Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun is now facing massive public backlash.

Viewers are calling for his removal from ongoing projects, while several brands he represents as an ambassador are reportedly reassessing their partnerships.

