Kindergarten Teacher In China Earns 10 Years’ Worth Of Salary In 1 Livestream, Changes Job

Kindergarten Teacher Makes Career Switch After Earning 10 Years’ Salary In Livestream

In recent years, livestreaming has become a popular career choice for many looking to make big bucks. Influencers are often able to eke out more than a decent living just by streaming to their numerous followers.

A kindergarten teacher in China certainly realised the advantages of doing so, once she conducted a livestream.

She was able to make 10 years’ worth of her salary and has since decided to switch professions.

The Oriental Daily reports that the teacher surnamed Huang, was from a kindergarten in Wuhan City of the Hubei Province.

Initially, Huang started out by uploading videos of herself singing nursery rhymes on Douyin, a social media platform in China.

The clips grew in popularity, with one even exceeding 10 million views. With her expressive gestures, she amassed a following of students eager to sing along with her.

Many then encouraged her to try a livestream, to which she eventually agreed.

Decides to make career switch

To Huang’s surprise, she managed to make a staggering 400,000 yuan (S$76,454) to 500,000 yuan (S$95,579) in a single livestream.

This was reportedly equivalent to 10 years’ worth of a kindergarten teacher’s salary, which Oriental Daily estimated to be around 3,000 yuan (S$573) monthly.

In addition, Huang received a few gifts from viewers on the livestream, which moved her to tears as she profusely thanked her fans.

The former teacher also resigned from her job soon after, choosing to become a full-time influencer instead. She has apparently signed a contract with an influencer management company.

However, not everyone has been supportive of Huang’s career switch. Some argued that her earnings might decrease once the novelty cooled off.

Whatever the eventual outcome will be, we wish Huang the best and hope she reaps the rewards of her newfound career.

