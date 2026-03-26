Photographer criticises NParks closing Sungei Buloh trail over king cobra sighting, others argue potential risk

NParks closes Sungei Buloh trail after king cobra sighting, disappointing wildlife photographer

Several days ago, a wildlife photographer headed to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve to find a king cobra, only to find that NParks had closed the trail due to it.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, calling it a “missed opportunity” to educate the public on cobras.

Wildlife photographer spotted king cobra near trail

52-year-old retiree Myron Tay told MS News that he had gone to Sungei Buloh on 21 March to photograph wildlife.

While there, he chanced upon a group of people who had spotted a king cobra at Butterfly Trail.

Mr Tay went to take a closer look and saw the cobra just one metre off the trail, which he said was “not doing anything”.

However, an NParks officer had also arrived on the site before him. She told the visitors not to linger in the area for too long.

Subsequently, more NParks staff and other workers arrived and closed the trail at around noon. He asked them why, and they explained that it was because of the king cobra’s presence.

Photographer says trail closure over king cobra should be last resort

Mr Tay posted a photo of the closed trail on Facebook and questioned NParks on the closure.

“I think the whole episode is a missed opportunity for members of the public who wish to see a king cobra,” he told MS News.

“Also, a missed opportunity to educate the general public about the king cobra.”

Mr Tay claimed that he had encountered several king cobras in Sungei Buloh previously, but had not found them threatening to humans.

“They are more concerned about going about their activity rather than in humans.”

When asked what the alternative was, Mr Tay wanted more consideration on when NParks should close a trail for public safety.

He said that trail closure should be a last resort, such as if the cobra was on the boardwalk itself, not the default action.

In the comments, he also suggested that those who still wish to go on the trail could sign an online indemnity form acknowledging the risk.

However, another netizen pointed out that it would be an administrative hassle for NParks.

Netizens compare incident to Sentosa beach closures over crocodiles

Other commenters also disagreed with Mr Tay, some citing the risk of being bitten by the king cobra.

“If a fatal death happens, you won’t be the one held responsible for the public outcry,” one of them wrote.

“It is statistically more probable for someone to die from a car accident than from a king cobra bite,” Mr Tay alleged to MS News in response.

He claimed that the probability would be “very low” as king cobras are not aggressive apart from specific circumstances, such as protecting their eggs.

One netizen criticised him by comparing the situation to the authorities closing Sentosa’s beaches due to sighting a shark or crocodile.

“I am not saying that there should not be trail closures at all,” Mr Tay told MS News. “My point is that all closures should be a considered decision.”

NParks advises public not to touch or chase snakes in the wild

According to NParks’ advisory, members of the public should stay calm and back away slowly if encountering a snake.

They warned people not to touch, chase, or corner the snake, which may attack in self-defence.

“Keep a safe distance away from the animal and observe it from afar,” NParks advised.

Also read: 5 of the most venomous snakes in S’pore & should you be scared of them?

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Featured image adapted from Myron Tay on Facebook and courtesy of Myron Tay.